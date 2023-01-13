Joe Biden went to the border and implicitly admitted that he’s violated the Faithful Execution Clause in Article 2, Section 3 of the US Constitution. Inasmuch as he has not enforced the Immigration Laws enacted by Congress, a duty imposed by Art. 2, Sec. 3, he’s violated his oath of office. Why shouldn’t he be impeached?
Jim Manning
Show Low
Hidden cost of COVID kits
Editor:
Have you been receiving COVID test kits that you have never ordered? On two separate but recent occasions, I have received boxes of COVID test kits, first from Osang Healthcare, South Korea, and just recently from Medek Health in Florida.
Their accompanying letters indicated that the products were delivered ”per my request” (I never did request them) and also indicated that Medicare would pay for this in collaboration with CIMA Medical Center. Who is CIMA? A quick Google search showed me that “CIMA Medical Center is a physician-owned internal medicine practice whose mission is to offer cost effective, quality patient care and other services.”
No cost? Nothing is free in this world, so someone was billed for these test kits. My recent Medicare insurance statement showed that Medicare was billed by each of these companies for $96. So what’s my concern? Well, even though it didn’t cost me per se, it actually did cost me via my Medicare contribution – my taxes.
Why am I bothered by all this? These kits are being sent out to people who may not have requested them and billed to someone else; in this case, Medicare. If you have requested them, then that is part of your Medicare coverage. But, in my case (and how many others?), I don’t want Medicare paying for something I never ordered. Remember, everything costs – it comes out of your and my taxes.
Bill Barnes
Show Low
