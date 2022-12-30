Imagine an excellent 1940 city by its own beautiful lake. A city so cosmopolitan, so urbane that it was called the “other Paris.” It boasted symphony orchestras, ballet, libraries, half dozen daily papers, opera, hospitals. Lively conversation about poetry, politics, economics, art, history and much else abounded in many coffee houses along beautiful, broad boulevards. Zurich, right?
Recall now that Herr Schicklgruber ordered the Wehrmacht to annihilate this urban gem and sent a half million-strong army under Field Marshal von Leeb, with experienced officers and battel-hardened NCOs to do it. They laid siege for 900 days and got no further than the outer suburbs.
The city was shelled remorselessly, its only slim supply by summer barges over Lake Ladoga and trucks over the ice in winter to replace thousands of annual trainloads, before the siege. The population was reduced to less than one-third of pre-war levels. Russian soldiers were fed 600 calories/day while civilians got less than half that. The city was reduced to rubble and its few survivors became skeletons. Even pets were eaten, and wallpaper boiled to get its vegetable-based glue. Over a million died. But the city held. Leningrad simply would not be broken. Neither will Ukraine.
Herr Putin should learn from Russia’s own history that if a city of a couple millions could not be invested by highly trained divisions after 900 days, what chance that an entire nation of tens of millions of equally prickly folk, with worldwide support, can be taken at all?
Ron Zimmerman
Mesa
Reader enjoys Jarrin letters
Just writing to say “thank you” to Gregory Jarrin for his letters. He often gets a lot of flack from locals for the letters he writes, but my husband and I appreciate his efforts and enjoy reading his submissions to the paper.
Tracy Small
Show Low
Losing respect for WMI
Wow. All I can say is “Wow.” I cannot believe that the White Mountain Independent chose to print the Michael Reagan editorial. To me? That editorial constituted hate speech.
Brittney Griner is Black. What does that have to do with anything?
Brittney Griner is lesbian. What does that have to do with anything?
The White Mountain Independent stooped to a very low place by printing that opinion.
I cannot express my loss of respect for the paper and the editor.
Renee Roncone
Phoenix
