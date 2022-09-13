On August 26, I wrote to all three of our electeds (Kelly, Sinema and O’Halleran) asking them to condemn Biden’s “semi-fascists” canard. I’ve still not received a reply. Silence is acquiescence. One may infer that they agree with him.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Queen Elizabeth is not someone deserving of the attention and mourning she will undoubtedly get.The millions that will be spent on her funeral and coronation of her son, all the while the British people have to prepare themselves for a winter without power and the supplies needed to live is a spit in the face.She was a remnant of colonization, she protected pedophiles in her own family, pushed aside family that were disabled, and did very little to help the country she was raised to lead.Monarchy is archaic and should be dissolved in Britain before more generations of soul sucking figureheads are born.However I would like to extend a congratulations and happy celebrations to the Irish, Indians, Kenyans, Singaporeans, Pakistani, Maōri, Nigerians, Bahamans, Welsh, Ugandans, Scottish, and any others from the long lost of people the British Empire has hurt over the years.
Tiffany Mejia
Concho
“MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people.
They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.“
President Biden September 1, 2022 (whitehouse.gov)
There is nothing divisive about this statement. Those people that do not accept the results of a proven free and fair election are not respecting the will of the people nor the United States Constitution. To object to these words is to not accept reality. The Arizona Presidential election was deemed to be correct after a long and convoluted re-count (Arizona Recount Of 2020 Election Ballots Found No Proof Of Corruption, 9/25/21, not.org)
To claim President Biden’s speech was “shameful” or “juvenile” is to reject the truth. Our Democracy is endangered if we cannot have the results of a legitimate election accepted by the losing party. The only name calling that occurred was to label those loyal to the Former President as MAGA Republicans. The threatened violence by some against law enforcement after a legal search of Mar-a-Largo for top secret documents that belong in Washington, D.C. and not Florida, is a sobering fact. It is a sad day in our country when an individual targets the FBI. (An attempted attack on an FBI office raises concerns about violent far-right rhetoric, August 8/12/22, NPR.org)
I encourage everyone to vote for candidates on November 8, 2022 that accept the results of the 2020 Presidential election and reject Political Violence. Otherwise we will be on a slippery slope that could lead to the end of American Democracy as we know it.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
