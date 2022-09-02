Sign vandalism a criminal act
It’s that time again where the political campaigns signs are out everywhere. When people that are running for those offices, they are putting signs out on the sides of the roads. It’s an age-old campaign tradition and one of the most important aspects of a campaign is name recognition.
All of the candidates and their families have worked very hard for days, weeks, even months getting ready for the election. Campaign signs are expensive. I’ve noticed that several campaigns have been altered, defaced, there are several missing signs and signs even ripped away from the poles. And all other candidates’ signs are still onsite.
These candidates have worked so hard in doing so, traveling all over Navajo County campaigning and putting up signs. So I say to the person or persons knowingly vandalizing, removing, altering, deface or covering any political sign of any candidate for public office. This is classified as a crime in Arizona, it is a class 2 misdemeanor. It’s sad to see this happening in the county.
Elaine Curiel
Show Low
Letter writer misguided about WMI bias
The 8/26 issue of the Independent contained a letter from disgruntled reader Robert Dinkel regarding alleged bias in reporting grants to Arizona and our locale. The source of his ire was Joe Biden was not credited with providing those funds. It might interest Mr. Dinkel that while the president was the “rubber stamp” for the legislation, it was considerable congressional action that brought the completed bill to his desk. The president had nothing significant to do with that arduous process or the allocations to Arizona in particular.
Mr. Dinkel might also consider that since the WMI chose to print his hysterical, insulting letter for all to see that they do not hold the bias he supposes. As for his declaration that companies like the WMI and Fox News are the problem in today’s world, I submit that barely literate lickspittles that can vote are far more frightful.
Mark Griego
Pinetop
Labor Day a salute to workers, unions
As we pay tribute to the worker on Labor Day, let us honor labor leaders and union members committed to social justice and equal economic opportunity for all people. With our voices let us show our support of organized labor and the necessary measures to strengthen unions.
In local, state, and national elections let us cast our votes in support of those candidates who agree it is unacceptable to treat workers as little more than obstacles in the path to bigger profits.
James Kimes
Prescott Valley
Letter writer on target about bias
Three letters in the 8/26 edition prompted me to write a response:
First, I agree with the gentleman who accused your paper of bias. Most of us look to the Independent for local news, and the many, many opinion pieces from InsideSources have gotten to be a bit much.
Second, the person who wants us to get tougher on sexual offenders is correct. The Arizona Republic recently published an investigative piece on child abuse in the LDS Church. This is not the first I have heard of Church officials turning a blind eye to this horrific crime (and let us not forget the scandal in the Catholic Church). It is time to protect living children as well as the unborn.
The last letter is, perhaps, the most important, as it could lead to life-threatening situations. Linda Gilbertson’s advice to parents about children with gender dysphoria is actually dangerous.
History reveals that people often called the “third sex” have always existed. The transgender phenomenon is not a new thing dreamed up by Liberals!
Also, contrary to what Ms. Gilbertson stated, it is well-documented that children as young as three or four may identify as members of a different sex than the one into which they were born.
Ms. Gilbertson seems to recommend that parents discourage any discussion with their children if such a topic arises. This lack of open communication is very dangerous when a child is most in need of empathetic parental guidance. The despair that a child may experience in such a situation is what can lead to suicide.
K.M. Dubbs
Show Low
Marijuana law justifiable
I smoked my first joint in 1978. Even though it was mostly sticks and seeds it was still Love at First Toke. Weed was great because it didn’t give me a hangover like alcohol and wasn’t smoking cigarettes which everybody knew was deadly. I grew up, started a family and gave up my favorite vice but now that I’m retired…so when I read the recent anti-weed OpEd I thought I was having a flashback; Marijuana causes psychosis…what kind of Reefer Madness Rerun am I reading? Cannabis isn’t harmless, but it’s safer for you than a lot of things you can buy at Circle K. Big Pharma, tobacco and alcohol companies have been demonizing weed for generations because it’s competition. The government uses the War on Drugs to justify billions that’s ultimately wasted. Enjoy life in moderation and don’t try to take away something people have every right to possess; like pot. And guns. The great irony here is that someone who opposes government overreach proposes using the bureaucracy they so rightly fear to victimize someone else. How many thousands of Arizonans have criminal records because of weed? The voters of this great state have spoken: if you’re 21 you can possess weed, buy alcohol or carry a concealed weapon and that’s exactly the way it should be.
Bob Smith
Snowflake
