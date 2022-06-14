Respect for American flag
I appreciated Linette Barnes’ article entitled “Memorial Day Tribute” on May 27, 2022 in the White Mountain Independent. It focused on the traditions of the day including placing our American Flag at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day and then raised to the top thereafter. Also, it is important to pause at 3 p.m. in a moment of silence to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
Growing up in Michigan, my mother always put our Flag out on Memorial Day and July Fourth. It would hang off the front of our home for all to see. We would take it down that evening and properly store it away for its use at the next holiday. I benefited from her teaching me the importance of the Flag and it’s symbolism in American life.
There is a US Flag Code that helps guide Americans in the appropriate handling of the flag. One excerpt, United States Code Title 4 Chapter 1, section 4, outlines excellent rules to follow:
“A, It is the universal custom to display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed twenty-four hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
B, The flag should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.
C, The flag should not be displayed on days when the weather is inclement, except when an all-weather flag is displayed.” (military.com)
Additional simple rules to follow concerning our Flag is to never let it touch the ground when taking it down and to properly fold it before safely storing it away. These simple steps will allow each of us to treat the American Flag with the respect it deserves.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Sad story from Los Angeles
This is a reprint of a letter to the editor published in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, June 20, 1999. It was written by Sharon L. Stewart, who was formerly a California resident and since then has been a resident of Lakeside, AZ. Her husband brought this information to our newspaper because Sharon recently passed away on June 2, 2022. He felt her letter was appropriate two decades ago and thinks it is still appropriate today. We agree.
“Letters to the Times”
Deaths From Abuse
Two news stories, June 15:
A 3-year old dies in a foster home from a beating; her sibling was placed in another foster home where she was raped and is now in a mental hospital. She was 6 at the time.
They had a home with their grandmother; a sewer pipe broke and social workers deemed the home unfit. Result of this very horrific decision: one child beaten to death, another in a mental hospital. A 13-month-old dies at a day-care center of a beating, because he wanted to watch TV instead of having a diaper change.
What is wrong with us? What is wrong with a nation of people who treat their children with such little regard? Every day we throw children in the garbage because of abuse, neglect, etc. It is bad enough when we do this to helpless animals, but when we do it every day to a helpless child with just an article in The Times to document it, we have reached a point in our society where we perhaps need to license a review board before we can bring a child into this very disposable world.
Sharon L. Stewart
West Hills
Thanks to city workers
I would like to thank all city workers for their work during the city wide trash pickup. The city did a trash pick up for all of the city. I had a big pile of trash in front of my house. I was worried about how to lift and take to the transfer station. I am 82 years old and it is very hard to lift some things.
They got all of it gone. I just want to thank all city workers and all of the city hall for all of this help and it was free.
Freddy Lara
Show Low
Waiting for Dems to act
As one of your letter writers recently opined, it is well past time to eliminate hate. I’m waiting for the Democrats to condemn the hate that motivated one of their number to implement his thwarted plan to kill Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh.
Perhaps at least the two residents of Whiteriver and Scottsdale will do so post haste.
James Manning
Show Low
Georgia election system flawed
2022-Micheal Long Spears requested a hand count in Georgia’s DeKalb County. She was certified as finishing 3rd. Her complaint was that in several polling places she received no votes. In particular the polling place that she and her husband had voted at.
In Navajo County and Pinal County we would not have to worry about this type election outcome since we do not report by polling place, unlike the rest of the state. We bundle our polling places into precincts since 2016. We do so in a way that we will not be allowed to see any town results. We even have 2 precincts that have 1 polling place. Woodland and Hubble which are only one part of Lakeside and Winslow.
Our county supervisors had the elections department give a report on why we bundle into precincts.
Good News, after a transparent hand recount Spears moved up to 1st place!
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
