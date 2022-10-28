Disaster unfolds in England politics

Doing the same failed thing over and over and over again and expecting a different outcome each time is one definition of insanity. Yet again, we see that proved in the disaster now unfolding in England as the failed policy of supply side economics yields yet another unavoidable disaster. The short-lived tenure of the new PM went over a cliff when she immediately imposed supply side economics in the usual form of tax cuts and de-regulation. In addition to the predictable economic debacle, the pound has collapsed, and the Brits outlook is dire indeed.

