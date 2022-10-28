Doing the same failed thing over and over and over again and expecting a different outcome each time is one definition of insanity. Yet again, we see that proved in the disaster now unfolding in England as the failed policy of supply side economics yields yet another unavoidable disaster. The short-lived tenure of the new PM went over a cliff when she immediately imposed supply side economics in the usual form of tax cuts and de-regulation. In addition to the predictable economic debacle, the pound has collapsed, and the Brits outlook is dire indeed.
“Let’s be clear. Supply-side economics, also known as voodoo economics or trickle-down, does not work.” Harvard Business Review. National Bureau of Economic Research found that for each dollar of income tax cuts, only 17 cents will be recovered from greater spending. Ronald Reagan tried voodoo economics and was compelled to raise taxes repeatedly in order repair the damage done by supply side junk theory.
The Center for American Progress reports that supply side assertions are testable. Over several decades, the United States alternated between economic policies that were heavily influenced by supply-side ideas, then were not, then were again. This variation allows a comparison of economic performance in the various eras. That testing shows that investment growth lagged behind, productivity growth was lower, overall growth and job creation were lower, wages fell, and middle-class incomes were stagnant under supply side economics, then not.
Right now, this is the same economic policy that republicans are seeking to impose yet again. Will they never learn? “Waiting for supply-side economics to work is like leaving the landing lights on for Amelia Earhart.” Walter Heller
Ron Zimmerman
Scottsdale
Jarrin espouses Marxist propaganda
Why does WMI print Dr. Jarrin’s Marxist Propaganda on a regular basis? WMI editorial policy had been one letter to the editor per month; Dr. Jarrin’s Marxist rants are frequently printed. Perhaps WMI might give Dr. Jarrin a guest column instead.
Scott Williams
Concho
Students’ writings enjoyable work
Thanks for dedicating a page to the writings of the kids from Snowflake High School! They were fun to read and those young people must feel like a million bucks, seeing their names in print. Instructor Garrett Goodrich will probably be remembered by this students when they’re my age; good teachers stay with you for life.
Leslie Baker
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
