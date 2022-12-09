Boot members of state GOP, RNC
My fellow conservatives, let’s do a little recap! The leadership of the AZGOP and the RNC has failed us now through three election cycles! These first failures were in 2018. They should have realized the stealing that was occurring. They had the opportunity to do something before these Soros attorneys general and secretaries of state took hold in the swing states. They could have sounded the alarm and put resources into these states to get the laws corrected when we had strong state Senates and Legislatures.
Then after the 2020 failures, many of us buckled down and got rid of the Republican Rinos who now are the problems. We succeed in this quest except for a few. Both the RNC and the AZGOP did nothing to help the true MA candidates throughout the country.
It is now brought to our attention these old school Rino McCainites are pushing to get former bad legislators back in the running in 2024!
One of these is former House Representative Walter Blackman! This Rino not only co-sponsored 62 Democratic Bills, he backed tax increases, he co-sponsored Demonocratic bill HB-2498 banning hydraulic fracking and development in the Holbrook basin, he introduced HB-2693 Rank Choice Voting Bill, which turned California blue as well as caused Alaska to keep Murkowski to stay in the Senate. He was against Decertification of the 2020 election. And he has many financial problems. Lately one of his donors, Ms. Mary Morris, requested her $2,900 campaign contribution to be refunded to her. In a December 1, 2022 sworn letter to the FEC, she claims that Blackman’s check bounced.
Once again the Republican Rinos have no interest to put forth quality candidates, just the same Democratic Rinos like Walter Blackman to maintain a uni-party.
This is unacceptable! Once again we’ll expose and have to defeat these despicable people.
Steven Slaton
Show Low
Comments about Jarrin letters
Gregory Jarrin has a track record.
We have a long-winded local commentator that contributes to the “Letters to the Editor” forum in the White Mountain Independant. He recently wrote a letter saying something to the effect that society needs more peace and love. Amen to that. The problem is this commentator has a long track record.
Any group that engages in violence to achieve political goals is correctly labeled a terrorist organization. In the summer of 2020 ANTIFA and BLM went on a months’ long campaign attacking churches, businesses, courthouses, police and police stations, burning many to the ground. Gregory Jarrin seemed to favor these activists on a weekly basis.
The Left believes the end justifies the means. Jarrin demonstrates that over and over again. Arizona deserves a new election without the conflict of interest of Katie Hobbs oversight. Incompetence at the level we saw is fraud.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
Az. should follow Fla. example
After the 2016 election we heard from Hillary, Schumer, Biden, Hakeem Jeffries, the new Democrat House Minority Leader, and other prominent Democrats that the election had been “stolen” and that Trump was an “illegitimate” President. In 2019, Elizabeth Warren and other Democrat Senators wanted to remove “every single” voting machine to make elections “secure.”
If we believe Gregory Jarrin and James Tweed (from New Jersey??), Letters, 12/2, the concerns of these Democrat “election deniers” had been resolved by the 2020 and 2022 elections. Accordingly, the consistent majority of us (e.g., 83% in National File poll, 3/10/2022) for whom “election integrity” is a major issue need have no worries.
Really? I’m having trouble forgetting the hundreds of affidavits alleging irregularities after the 2020 election, the local election officials who ignored Constitutional mandates to follow state law and made up their own election rules, the hundreds of millions spent by Zuckerberg to influence election officials in key areas, millions spent by Soros organizations to elect Secretaries of State who manage elections all over the country and, certainly, neither last nor least the recent fiasco in Maricopa County. There is a great deal of evidence exposing the vulnerability of our elections to cheaters. The assertion that our elections are safe is largely based on misplaced faith and willful ignorance. I can’t say positively that the 2020 and 2022 elections were decided by cheating. Jarrin and Tweed can’t say positively that they were not. They choose not to recognize that.
The issue of election integrity is neither partisan nor insoluble. Florida cleaned up her elections. Other states can follow suit. It will be enlightening to see who opposes the cleanup.
Steve Neely
Show Low
Media ignores laptop story
Now that the Democrats’ collusion with Twitter employees in October 2020 to suppress the true Hunter Biden laptop story (influence peddling with 10% for the “big guy”) has been confirmed, what does the media do? They ignore it so far (as of morning of Dec. 3). They are not in the “news” business. They are in the Democrat Narrative business. It’s no wonder some don’t know certain things, only what the legacy media tells them. That’s why certain letter writers cite the WaPo, NPR, NYT, CNN, et al.
Jim Manning
Show Low
