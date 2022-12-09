Boot members of state GOP, RNC

My fellow conservatives, let’s do a little recap! The leadership of the AZGOP and the RNC has failed us now through three election cycles! These first failures were in 2018. They should have realized the stealing that was occurring. They had the opportunity to do something before these Soros attorneys general and secretaries of state took hold in the swing states. They could have sounded the alarm and put resources into these states to get the laws corrected when we had strong state Senates and Legislatures.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.