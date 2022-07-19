Observations about PTLS
Candidate forum feedback:
I watched the mayoral/City Council forum on July 13 for the city of Pinetop-Lakeside. There was a lot of discussion about new builds, infrastructure and how to attract visitors. One of the candidates mentioned that there are 86 vacant buildings within the city limits. I don’t doubt it and would venture to say there are more!
I’d suggest we start there! It seems there is no pride of ownership and why not hold the land and business owners accountable for the appearance and upkeep for their entities. Travel on U.S. 260 and you can see the weeds, old signs, empty buildings, horrible sidewalks, etc. I realize that private businesses have the option of controlling their rents and upkeep. But I believe there is a town code and why not impose a fine or get an active code enforcement team in place. This would bring in some revenue. There are so many existing plots and buildings available — let’s make use of them and make the town appearance appealing!
On another note, I drive by the old Lakeside Campground every day. I remember when it was active and how beautiful it was! I know the forest service owns this property. But, would it be worth the city to look into purchasing it? Obviously, there is a need and desire for more RV spaces (we all remember the controversy over the last attempt to bring one in!) The city could sell the park to a developer and bring this property back to life! Perhaps there are factors that I’m not aware of with all that is involved, but just some thoughts.
Sarah Fox
Lakeside
Trump should pay for Jan. 6
The Congressional Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol is legitimate. It has been tasked with finding out the truth behind the events of that awful day, who organized it and why it was allowed to interfere with the certification of the 2020 presidential election. It is a bipartisan committee. Both of the Republicans on the committee have played a vital role in the investigation. Additional Republicans were not appointed to the committee because those chosen by House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, had made it clear they would not allow a thorough probe into the events of January 6, 2021.
The questions raised recently by an article in the WMI were hypothetical. They did nothing to discredit the work of the committee. The author of the article shed no light on the events of Jan. 6 but attempted to unsuccessfully discredit the congressional committee.
The findings of this investigation are stunning. There have been seven days of hearings. They include:
Day 1. The former president helped coordinate the March in the Capitol beginning with his tweet from Dec. 19, 2020, saying “ Big protest in D.C. January 6, will be wild.”
Day 2. The former president “ ignored aides and advisers and … declared victory and relentlessly pressed claims of fraud that he was told were wrong.”
Day 3. The former president pressured Vice President Mike Pence to “… overturn his loss even after he was told it was illegal. …”
Day 4. The former president was “… Personally involved in a scheme to put forward fake electors …” to declare him the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Day 5. The former president tried to direct the Justice Department to maintain his hold on the presidency.
Day 6. There has been testimony that the former president was aware that his audience in front of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, was armed and dangerous. He told security to allow these people in.
The former president allowed the protest to continue for hours and even expressed support for hanging Mike Pence.
Day 7. The former president wanted to go to the Capitol after his speech in front of the White House and make the assault on the Capitol appear spontaneous. A meeting on Dec. 18, 2021, in the White House was described as “unhinged” and “crazy” by participants of the West Wing gathering. It was the first of many meetings to plan the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
(Key Revelations From the Jan. 6 Hearings, 7/15/22, nytimes.Com)
These findings are from thousands of interviews and testimonies under oath that confirm what has been known for some time: the former president knew he lost the election and then he tried to overturn it. He first attempted to change the outcome of the election in the court of law, then with a slate of alternative electors and lastly, forcefully on Jan. 6, 2021, in the form of a violent and deadly protest.
Donald J. Trump has broken the trust of the American people. He lied to them about the election. He only cared about staying in power and trampled all over our Constitution. He attempted to stay in office by a series of actions that included an unsuccessful coup d’etat. At the very least, he should never be allowed to hold any public office again. At most, he will end up being indicted by the Justice Department and undergo a trial in which his guilt or innocence will be determined by a jury of his peers.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Revert Becker Lake fishing policy
Attention White Mountain anglers. We have been encouraging citizens of Round Valley and the eastern White Mountains to contact the Game and Fish commissioners and the director, to have them revert the policy in Becker Lake back to blue ribbon fishing, two trout a day lure and fly only.
One of the fly rod groups responsible for the terrible fishing in Becker lake routinely has their groups fish lakes and rivers outside the state vs. spending their money at motels and restaurants in Round Valley.
The green new deal groups say that they support active involvement in cold water fisheries, but they aren’t paying attention to Becker Lake. For decades it used to be one of the best in the western United States for trophy rainbow trout fishing.
Apache and Gila trout are great, but not good for Becker and the Round Valley community at this time.
The handicap fishing pier at Becker Lake was closed down for months.
Numerous requests by me to the AZGFD to get it fixed were ignored, and I told them at that time if they couldn’t get it fixed for one it should be closed for all until it can be fixed to allow handicapped anglers and wounded warriors out onto the floating pier.
Dave Mattausch
Tucson
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Also, we do not accept letters commenting about candidates for political office. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.