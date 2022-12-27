Traitor McConnell
If you had to name the most traitorous politician in our country, it would be hard to do. It is not a small field.
Biden for his open borders and sanctuary cities, which destroys the rule of law while at the same time creating millions of new Democrat voters. Schumer for encouraging the intelligence agencies to use their vast power to destroy his political opponents and threatening justices by name on the steps of the Supreme Court.
Pelosi who poses as a Catholic while supporting the murder of 60 million American infants.
However, the single most disgusting human being in a position of power has to be Senator Mitch McConnell. His willingness to sell out 95% of Republican voters by passing a last minute one year spending bill will be a major obstacle to the new Republican Congress holding the Biden administration accountable for its massive and unprecedented abuse of power.
The establishment looks out for the establishment. They have no love of country. What they do have is an unquenchable lust for power and control.
Mitch McConnell has acquired great wealth through his wife’s ties to communist China. He knows where his bread is buttered and it is not by putting America first.
Of course, the Biden crime family has made millions off China, too. You’ll have to decide.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
On wrong side of everything
President Joe Biden. What can I say, nothing good. Joe has been on the wrong side of every major decision ever since he entered Congress during the Civil War. He claims to be a friend to Black people but has voted against every integration bill proposed. And let’s not forget that his self-proclaimed mentor is Sen. Robert Byrd who was a high ranking member of the KKK. Joe is a liar and a plagiarist and has been his entire career. Look at his latest lie on Dec. 16 when he told a group of veterans that when he was VP he presented his uncle Frank with the Purple Heart for wounds received during the Battle of the Bulge. He said his uncle did not want it because he came back alive. What an idiot, his uncle Frank died nearly a decade before Joe became VP and of course there is his story about going to law school on a full scholarship, earning two degrees, and finishing in the top of his class, none of which is true. Sadly he doesn’t have the brains to know all these things can be checked. His Green New Deal would be laughable if it wasn’t so damaging to our country not to mention our allies. We were energy independent producing oil and natural gas the most environmentally responsible way. Now, he is begging our enemies to produce more which pollutes more while members of his cabinet fly around in private jets. He aids and abets the Mexican cartels by ignoring his constitutional duty to protect our nation from all enemies foreign and domestic. And his foreign policy is non-existent. He traded the world’s most dangerous arms dealer for the flag-hating Brittany Griner, who by the way has a bigger pair than Joe does.
Lee Hendrickson
Show Low
Clothe-A-Child comes through for kids
Each child attending school in our mountains should have suitable clothes. On Dec. 3, JCPenney’s opened at 6 a.m. for 126 special shoppers. They were children aged 5 to 12 from 15 grammar schools from Alpine to Linden. Each child was accompanied by a parent or guardian and one of the 60 volunteer shoppers. Each child was given a $125 shopping budget and the volunteer had a calculator. In addition, JCPenney’s gave a corporate discount to stretch those hard-raised dollars. After the children had their warm winter clothes to wear to school, they were also given knit caps and a bag of goodies. For all too many, this would be all they receive for Christmas. This was the third event that White Mountain Clothe-A-Child has been held at Penney’s in the last 12 months. With the generosity of the Rangers, they have also been able to supply the schools’ emergency clothing closets with 500 pairs of shoes. Not bad for a small nonprofit organization whose board of directors and staff consist of three elderly ladies.
Michael Styvaert
Pinetop
Joanns store a good choice
Who wants a Joanns store here?
There are many crafters on the Mountain and wouldn’t a Joanns store be great? I have contacted them and was told that Thalia would forward my request to their real estate team for future consideration. All customer feedback is sincerely considered. Write them at Service@joann.com and if enough of us contact them, maybe we can get one up here. Thanks.
Mary Jo Shauinger
Pinetop
Support for homeless coalition
Homelessness is an issue throughout our country. Urban areas get all the coverage but given the rising cost of rent, housing and interest rates, rural citizens end up without a place to live as well.
I fully support the White Mountains Coalition against homelessness in their bid for Federal funds to build two tiny homes on their property in Show Low. I read about their plan to provide transitional housing for families looking to get “their lives back together.” (Worthy projects vie for fed funds, A7, WMI, 12/16/22) Having a community of 10 tiny homes to provide temporary assist for small families of two to four people will go a long way to helping our community members in need.
This organization is a valuable local asset. It addresses a need in the White Mountains that is not readily evident. Thank you to Roger Brown and to all of your co-workers/ volunteers. To contact Roger or donate, go to: azwmcah.org.
Merry Christmas and happy new year to everyone in our community. Stay safe and warm. I hope everyone has the chance to enjoy their family this holiday season.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Support needy Americans first
Absent additional facts, the case of Deborah Cartwright in the Dec. 20 Independent illustrates bureaucratic sloth at its worst. A one-hour home visit should establish whether the conditions in Cartwright’s home meet minimum health and safety standards. If those conditions are found to be unhealthy or unsafe, a review of the lease between Old Concho Community Assistance Center and the property owner should establish whether the owner or OCCAC is responsible for maintaining minimum living conditions.
These determinations can be made in a single day. If the responsible party is unable or unwilling to correct the indicated conditions, Cartwright should be moved to acceptable facilities. Our politicians tell us that we owe refuge and support to the millions flooding our borders. We owe support and proper living conditions to our own helpless citizens first.
Carl Hickman
Snowflake
Prayers for everyone’s safety
Happy holidays.
The holiday’s are a time people come together, they should be at least.
There are many things I would like to say, like to point out from the recent editorials and letters published in this newspaper the past few weeks. Some of you may have noticed a spike in negative, false, dividing and borderline insurgent language.
However, I know I cannot change the mind of people so settled into their path of hatred, bigotry or ignorance.
I do wish, however, to speak to people who feel alone in dealing with that sort of people in their own home.
Those who feel the need to hide, be afraid or feel shame of who they are, what they believe in and where they are forced to be for the holidays. Be it from their age, financial situation or obligation to blood.
I hope you are safe, I pray you find peace and I wish you to always remember you are not alone.
Even when you are surrounded by others and feel isolated, you are not alone.
When you are forced to celebrate by yourself, you are not alone.
Here on this mountain or anywhere you go.
You are not alone, and this time will pass and the spring will come.
Tiffany Mejia
Concho
