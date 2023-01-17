Former President Ronald Reagan famously said “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.” It seems that many who’ve become “active” in politics of late have never heard of that “11th Commandment.” Arguably, Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race by ignoring it in disrespecting “McCain Republicans.” How many of them stayed home or left their ballot blank for that race?
Some seem to forget that the goal is to win the General Election, not to demonstrate one’s “religious” purity by criticizing allies and embracing simplistic slogans as substitutes for rational thought. The USA aided Stalin and the Soviet Union in World War II in pursuit of victory. Perhaps a lesson might be learned.
Jim Manning
Show Low
Stain of green complicity
The hubris of the left knows no bounds. Icelandic volcanoes spew more greenhouse gases in a single day than all internal combustion engines emit in a year. Somewhere on planet Earth volcanoes are erupting every day. Yet fossil fuels are now castigated; crippling our nation’s energy sector and economy. Oil $$$ increase that enabled Putin to fund his war. War dead staining the souls of every green progressive.
Fossil fuels provide the vast majority of fertilizer used to grow food worldwide. 2023 and beyond will see famine as fertilizer prices soar and/or are simply not available. Starving and dead at the hands of the Progressive Green Movement.
As the phrase “stain of white guilt“ entered the American lexicon modern slavery flourished around the world. One of the materials to fabricate electric car batteries, cobalt, is solely mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo by child slaves. The hypocrisy of Pelosi and Schumer kneeling in Kenta clothing now seems apropos as Kenta were slavers. By extension anyone that bought into the false narrative about gasoline versus electric vehicles supports slavery.
The stain of green complicity and guilt is very real.
Scott Williams
Concho
