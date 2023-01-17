GOP could learn lesson

Former President Ronald Reagan famously said “Thou shalt not speak ill of a fellow Republican.” It seems that many who’ve become “active” in politics of late have never heard of that “11th Commandment.” Arguably, Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race by ignoring it in disrespecting “McCain Republicans.” How many of them stayed home or left their ballot blank for that race?

