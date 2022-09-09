Trails deserve respect, not mistreatment

Tracks volunteers work hard to maintain the non-motorized 200-plus mile White Mountains Trail System in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest for hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners, equestrians and other users. It is extremely discouraging when equestrian users do not use good judgment when trails are wet and inflict damage to the trails. This damage is very difficult to repair, especially when the trail dries out and the ground hardens. At best, these inconsiderate users are invited to work with the Tracks trail crew to repair this damage to the Los Burros Trail. Please do not use our trails when they are wet!

