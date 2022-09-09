Trails deserve respect, not mistreatment
Tracks volunteers work hard to maintain the non-motorized 200-plus mile White Mountains Trail System in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest for hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners, equestrians and other users. It is extremely discouraging when equestrian users do not use good judgment when trails are wet and inflict damage to the trails. This damage is very difficult to repair, especially when the trail dries out and the ground hardens. At best, these inconsiderate users are invited to work with the Tracks trail crew to repair this damage to the Los Burros Trail. Please do not use our trails when they are wet!
Nick Lund, president of Tracks
Lakeside
Biden’s words shameful
Oh Lord, have mercy on us…we have a current president claiming that half of this country’s voters are a threat to Democracy! Such a claim has never been publicly uttered or even intimated by any of the 45 presidents who preceded Biden. Not only is that statement shameful, untrue, and inflammatory, it absolutely negates Biden’s earlier promise to be a uniter of people. Are we then to accept as true, his claim by the leader who does not know the difference between a democracy and a republic? And are we to believe those who use this venue to praise Biden while echoing his ridiculous rant that millions of us are traitorous troublemakers because we don’t meekly subscribe to the Democrats’ style of autocratic governing by fiat and threat? As examples, see the August 26th letter by the grammar-challenged, spelling-challenged, and fact-challenged Robert Dinkel, and the August 30th letter by the always artfully deceptive but closed-minded Gregory Jarrin. We maligned millions grow increasingly frustrated with the current administration, its aberrant style of governance and its “woke” but not really awake cheerleaders. However, we hold our tempers in check, but not our opinions as we patiently await the opportunity to cast our votes in November and in 2024.
For those not acquainted with renaissance authors, four and a quarter centuries ago William Shakespeare penned “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” a comedy with several subplots including that of forest-dwelling fairy creatures who manipulate humans by domestic intrigue. In that subplot, Robin Goodfellow, the fairy known as Puck, utters in surprise and wonder, the famous and oft quoted: “Lord, what fools these mortals be!” Some even now are still being beguiled by puck-like shenanigans. Don’t be that fool!
Bob Patoni
Show Low
Tax all equally
We must make the wealthy and the corporations pay their fair share of taxes. Every person should have to pay Social Security taxes on all the income they make. Not just those making under the current maximum amount of $147,000 a year!
Lynda Domina
Show Low
Pot warning to letter writer
The 9/2 issue of the WMI contained a letter from Bob Smith (real name?) extolling the joys of his marijuana use and gun ownership. It should concern Mr. Smith that federal law trumps state marijuana legalization with regard to firearms. Perhaps it was through a cannabis haze that in his letter he announced that he cannot be a legal firearm possessor to the entire readership of the Independent. He might also note that if he decides to purchase a new firearm through an FFL he would have to lie on background check form 4473 at question 21e which is a felony. Mr. Smith might want to consider laying off the weed and making better decisions.
Mark Griego
Pinetop
Gilbertson on target
The articles written by Linda Gilbertson (Response to Biden calling conservatives semi-facists) and Carl Dye (Let’s cancel all debt, not just college loans) published in the September 2 edition hit the mark.
A few years back Fox News did man-on-the-street interviews with passers by asking them if they agreed or disagreed with certain political philosophies. After the interview, it was revealed to the passers by that their views were more aligned with conservatives than liberals. The shock on their faces was priceless.
Judy Sanchez
Show Low
Biden address was juvenile
President Biden’s recent Philadelphia address seemed to be a scene out of Dante’s Inferno or a chapter of “Mein Kampf.” The lighting, rhetoric and military presence gave a somber look. I found the name calling and labeling disgusting and juvenile. Some in the media put it in a class with the Gettysburg Address.
Perhaps some of our Arizona candidates of his party such as Senator Kelly could give us their views on why the president addressed the nation this way. I’m waiting.
Dennis Ambrose
Concho
Important choice for all
Thank you Linda Gilbertson for expressing the opinions of many who love God and Country but don’t publicly express our conservative beliefs.
I’m the daughter of first-generation Americans whose grandparents entered the country legally.
I was taught to be responsible, and tolerant of all races. We blamed no one or group for our plight in life.
We pledged allegiance to the flag ... one nation under God.
Fifty years ago, I pledged to support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic when I joined the Army during the Vietnam War. Never did I think my president would label me a threat to democracy because I didn’t vote for him. Shameless, uncalled for and incredibly divisive.
I paid my student loans, my car loans and my mortgages. Never thought someday they would be forgiven because I was fiscally irresponsible or to garner votes for an upcoming election.
I’m not deceived nor threatened by angry political rhetoric. I believe all things happen for a reason in accordance with God’s will, not man’s.
We have many choices in life but there is one choice that will not only dictate how we act here on earth but will carry us to eternity in Heaven or Hell. That choice is to accept Jesus or reject him.
If you do not know Jesus, talk with some one who does. Don’t wait. Don’t be afraid of the truth.
God promised to send Jesus back to judge the living and the dead. In the entire history of civilization, God has never lied.
These opinions are based on God’s word. If you don’t believe as I do, I won’t call you names, argue or mock you. I will pray for you.
May God continue to bless America.
Jean Shaka
Lakeside
