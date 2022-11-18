I spoke to a friend last week from Flagstaff about the midterm elections. A lifelong Republican, he voted for Democrats up and down the ballot because he did not believe the hype. He wanted a Governor, a Secretary of State and a U.S. Senator that had experience and were willing to accept the results of a valid election. All three Republican candidates for these positions were Trump acolytes this year.
Since winning the 2016 Presidential election, Trump has been associated with losing. He lost the Senate and the House in 2018 and 2020, the Presidential election in 2020 and Senate seats in 2022. His candidates lost the Governorship and Secretary of State in Arizona.
Looking at what conservative media has said since the recent midterms, there has been an apparent change of heart towards Trump nationally. “The change in tone since Tuesday’s elections is striking. Fox News analysts have presented the results as disastrous for the GOP. Thursday’s (Nov. 10) Wall Street Journal ran one editorial blaming Trump for making the party nominate unelectable candidates, another headlined “Trump Is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser,” and a column by GOP eminence grise Karl Rove is titled, “With No Red Wave, Trump Is Out at Sea.” ( Trump won’t fade away. The GOP will have to get rid of him. 11/10/22, WashingtonPost.com)
It is time for Republicans in the White Mountains and throughout our state to move past Trump. Stop the hubris and the name calling. Senator John McCain lead by principle. Though I never voted for him, I respected his service to the United States of America through his time in the Navy and the US Senate. The Republican Party in Arizona would become more competitive and competent by embracing Senator McCain’s class, grace and commitment to democracy.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Vote counting a debacle
The most pro-life, pro-freedom and pro-border candidate in my life time just lost her election for Governor of Arizona. Was it because of incompetence on the part of our election Board or outright corruption? Three of our biggest states Ohio, Florida and Texas (all run by Republicans) had their results within hours of the polls closing.
Tucker Carlson did a decades-long check to see who benefits from delaying election results with few exceptions it is always the Democrat candidates. Isn’t that the funniest thing?
People who didn’t comply with the illegitimate Jan. 6th committee (Pelosi removed the Republicans chosen by the minority leader. First time that has happened in the history of our country) subpoenas have been sentenced to jail. When our election Board was given a subpoena by our state legislators to turn over the voting tabulators for forensic inspection they refused to comply. Why aren’t they in jail?
Katie Hobbs had two years to prepare for this election yet she ran out of ink, ran out of ballots and 30% of the tabulators didn’t work. How many of the people waiting hours in frustration. Some might call that voter suppression.
How can Arizona voters have confidence in our election results? As Kari Lake rightly says, we are the laughing stock of the nation. If elections are not honest and transparent, democracy is dead.
Brian D. Ottmer
Lakeside
