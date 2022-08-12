Gregory Jarrin makes me laugh!
Usually I don’t read anything Gregory Jarrin writes because it is so “off the wall.” But the title of his Letter to the Editor “Trump should pay for Jan. 6” in the July 19 issue made me take a look. And then, it made me laugh.
Gregory Jarrin really needs to go into comedy.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Appropriate Sale of Oil Reserves
On 7/29, Mr. Dye offers opinions on a multitude of topics, from the sale of oil from the US Strategic Oil Reserve to denying the causes of climate change. Too many to cover in a short space so let’s clear up the confusion on his first issue, the sale of oil to China. In March, 2022, the 31 members of the International Energy Agency, including the US, agreed to sell oil from their respective reserves to counteract the rise in oil and energy prices caused by Putin’s war. The US agreed to sell 30 million barrels with another 30 million coming from the other IEA members. (This ‘strategic” action of selling off reserves has occurred four times since 1990 to counter global oil concerns.) The US sold the oil at auction to 12 different companies with 80% of the oil going to American companies and 20% going to Italy, India, Netherlands and China. The US Department of Energy did not participate in deciding the destination of the oil once sold due to a 2015 congressional action which prohibits either directing or excluding to whom the oil is delivered. Contrary to popular conspiracy theories, neither China nor Biden received any special treatment or favors.
The Petroleum Institute makes it clear that today approximately 60% of the price of gasoline is based on the price of crude oil. Adding 60 million barrels to the global supply had a positive impact on the price paid at the pump. These actions were in the best interests of US consumers as well as those abroad. This was not, as claimed by some, aiding our enemies. Nothing nefarious, totally legit. Reliable sources used: BusinessInsider, Reuters, IEA.
David Moeller
Show Low
Subsidies?
“With Subsidies” is the most dangerous phrase in the English Language! It is consistently used to justify the economics of Green Energy and everything else that doesn’t make economic sense! “With Subsidies” means we have no earthly idea what the REAL cost is!
Ray Jussila
Show Low
Comment on mayor Leech
How refreshing it is to see Show Low mayor John Leech exercise his own good judgment in supporting sitting Senator Mark Kelly rather than following the herd mentality of the sheep making up the Navajo County Republican Party. Heaven forbid that our mayor consider the efforts put forth by Senator Kelly on the city’s behalf rather than his party affiliation. Mayor Leech and I served together on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission several years ago. We didn’t always agree on the issues before us but he was always respectful of opposing viewpoints. The majority of the Navajo County Republican Party may withhold support for him going forward but I hope some of those with common sense will stand behind him.
Bill Johnson
Show Low
Praise for Leech
When a political party demands total agreement to its platform or support for its candidates simply because one is an elected official of the same party and threatens or actually uses the cudgel of censure because an elected official expresses a view at variance with the party, it crosses a line.
I get it. A Party wants a tool to reprimand those it sees as engaging in speech or conduct detrimental to it, but Freedom of Speech and Thought are not Rights to be repudiated by an individual simply because he or she holds public office. The Republican Party’s use of this whip to keep members from expressing divergent opinions, and apparently for little else, is not only disgraceful and repugnant but short-sighted.
It is the chief reason why this Conservative voter changed his affiliation from Republican to Independent a number of years back, despite voting in every election since Nixon in ‘72, along with many like me.
I don’t necessarily support his endorsement of Mark Kelley, but I applaud Mayor John Leech for having the stones to think for himself and stand for his beliefs, knowing ahead of time, no doubt, that censure from his party was possible, even likely.
That is as American as it gets folks. Think for yourself and let’s stop this goose-stepping nonsense.
Robert Coultard
Show Low
