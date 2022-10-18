Offering help should be basic
When individuals ask for help, whether it be on a street corner, in front of Safeway or at the United States and Mexico border, what is your response? If a request for assistance goes unheeded, is that a sin, or philosophically is that immoral?
Most religions preach compassion and love. If a stranger asks for help, it is our spiritual duty to help whether it be monetarily or direct assistance in the form of food, clothing or housing. A sin of omission is considered as evil as any of the Ten Commandments. Ethically, our parents taught us to help another human being in need. Philosopher Adam Smith in 1759 championed the idea that “… sympathy, compassion, and personal affection (plays)… a central role … in the moral life.” (Plato.Stanford.edu)
So what are we, the United States of America, to do about those at our border seeking asylum? Do we invite them into our country, give them a warm meal and ask them to find a job ? Or do we build a wall and ignore them, as Lazarus was ignored sitting outside the door of a wealthy man?
I do not know the answer. There is no simple solution. As a byproduct of immigrant grandfathers from Ecuador and Portugal, I may not be here if it weren’t for the compassion of the 1920s Federal government.
I only ask today’s leaders in Arizona and Washington, DC to use their religious and/or ethical compasses to guide their solution to the issue of immigration in 2022. Once again, compromise is key. Only by working in a bipartisan manner will we once and for all create a viable answer to these questions. Selfishness and anger will not lead to a solution. Let us allow love and compassion to guide our path.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Unsightly sight
Since our President invited the entire world to cross our “closed” Southern border, the pleasing sight of used toilet paper has returned to our public restrooms.
Perhaps our Border Patrol, when they are handing out cell phones, lodging vouchers and plane tickets to other states, could hand our “guests” a small brochure (printed in 12 languages) explaining that the superior plumbing systems in the United States are capable of handling this common waste. The brochures could also explain our standards of cleanliness and sanitation.
Carl Hickman
Snowflake
Scenic area in danger
The AZ Game and Fish Department intends to kill all the wild brown trout in the entire 44 miles of the West Fork Black River. This is part of their ongoing efforts to establish recovery populations of the native Apache trout in the White Mountains. Phase one of the proposed project makes sense, as wild fish were removed from that section of the stream years ago and AZGFD is trying again after the initial efforts there were unsuccessful. However, Phase 2 is much more extensive, is unnecessary and will destroy one of the most beautiful sections of wild brown trout fishery that exists in Arizona.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recommended that the Apache trout be delisted from the EPA’s threatened species list, so we must have enough streams (37 to be exact) with successful wild populations, right? When is enough, enough?
Two important public meetings have been scheduled; Thursday, October 20th at 6 p.m. at the Pinetop AZGFD regional office, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop (in-person only), and Monday, October 24th at 6 p.m. at the AZGFD headquarters, Quail Room, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix (in-person and webcast).
Department staff will be at the meetings to answer questions and receive input from the public. Now is the time to take a stand for wild trout.
David Rozema
Payson
