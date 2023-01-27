In the paper today, the article to “review” the death penalty process is simply a mask of things to come. Put a “temporary hold “ on future death penalty cases, using more tax payers dollars to “evaluate” the current process simply delays the inevitable…eliminating the death penalty period.
Both Hobbs and attorney general Mayes are quickly starting their reform process without stirring the pot quite yet.
But just wait!
Next will be abortion rights, gun rights, tax hikes, immigration rights and so on. Somebody has to pay for all of this liberal agenda.
What in the world was Arizona citizens thinking when these two were voted into office? I guess it shows the liberal effects of Californians moving here to create CA #2.
Be careful what we asked for, thinking these two “woke agenda” officials will help Arizona prosper.
I’m not sure this state can revert back to the freedom state where government doesn’t rule with an iron fist.
We can only hope, the still, conservative legislature can slow it down.
I hope we can only learn the lessons of the past several elections.
No more complaining allowed. We did it ourselves.
Bob Miller
Taylor
Trash collection a problem locally
Waste Management Inc. garbage removal hasn’t picked up the garbage in our area and many other parts of Show Low due to what they call a safety hazard due to weather. The roads have been plowed and dry thanks to our city. Every other garbage pickup service, propane service and other heavy-vehicle services have been running. Every time we call WM we can only get a national representative who just quotes the safety hazard notes they see on their screen and cannot route us to anyone locally who makes these safety decisions. We have three weeks worth of garbage piled up and have been told to just leave the bags on the side of the road for the wild animals to tear through, or go out and buy our own bins to put our trash into until they deem it safe to pick up. It’s looking like Waste Management here locally won’t be by to do a pickup until springtime judging by the time of year and their unreasonable safety standards. In the meantime the trash is piling up for us residents and many of the local Show Low businesses.
Joe Wasinger
Show Low
Novel tax idea
Congress wants to take our Social Security away. For 55 years they took taxes from my paycheck to fund SSI. So, for every Dollar you take from me, you take $2 from welfare recipients, AFDC, WIC, SNAP. These are “Unfunded.” From (undocumented migrants) they get no funding. If they get a job within the borders of the US, they are considered single with zero dependents and charged double with zero refund on tax forms. And for every government employee, from the City Sanitation Department to “I did that” Joe, $5 are removed from your paycheck and every benefit you get. I’ll bet that the (noncitizens) would, as Mitt Romney once said, “Will self deport.” Our taxes would go down and we wouldn’t be debating another debt ceiling increase. How many times can you tax a bag of tea?
