Election workers above the fray

The lack of respect for the will of the people is apparent in the law suits filed by the losers of the 2022 elections for the Arizona Governor and the Attorney General. There has been no proof of any malfeasance in Maricopa County. There were malfunctioning ballot printers in approximately 60 of over 200 polling sites but no voter was denied the opportunity to vote. A tweet by a Maricopa County election official on the day of the election refuted claims that voters were being disenfranchised. “ The vast majority of Vote Centers are seeing wait times under 30 minutes, and whether by tabulator or secure ballot box, all voters are being served.” (Ballot Printer Delayed Maricopa Voting, Contrary to Unfounded Claims, 11/9/22, fact-check.org) (1)

