The lack of respect for the will of the people is apparent in the law suits filed by the losers of the 2022 elections for the Arizona Governor and the Attorney General. There has been no proof of any malfeasance in Maricopa County. There were malfunctioning ballot printers in approximately 60 of over 200 polling sites but no voter was denied the opportunity to vote. A tweet by a Maricopa County election official on the day of the election refuted claims that voters were being disenfranchised. “ The vast majority of Vote Centers are seeing wait times under 30 minutes, and whether by tabulator or secure ballot box, all voters are being served.” (Ballot Printer Delayed Maricopa Voting, Contrary to Unfounded Claims, 11/9/22, fact-check.org) (1)
Despite claims of partisan manipulation of the vote, Maricopa County elections are run by Republicans. “… Elections in Maricopa County … are run by a Republican-controlled board of supervisors and recorder’s office. Four of the five members of the board of supervisors, including the board chairman, are Republicans, as is the Maricopa County recorder.” (1)
I congratulate Governor elect Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State elect Adrian Fontes, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Senator Mark Kelly in their victories in state wide races. Both the Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction contests are undergoing appropriate recounts as the margins of victories were less than 0.5%. I wish to say thank you to all the poll workers and election officials who have done a fantastic job staying above the fray.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Trust hard to find
Who do you trust? I’m not thinking of political leaders. I’m referring to people. What matters is whether they put their beliefs above, or below evidence. Do they put Tribe above Truth? If they are unwilling to look at, or hear, evidence, then the answer is beware. We all choose what we believe. But if we are unwilling to put evidence above ourselves, we can’t even trust ourselves. We’re all tempted to do it. You know who I am talking about because we are related to them. They are our friends and neighbors. They are nice people.
All propogandists know that if you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it. We witness today the ease of spreading lies. Millions believe the last election was stolen based on allegations without evidence. Joseph Goebbels once said: “The more absurd the lie, the more people will believe it.” Q-Anon conspiracy anyone? Voltaire wrote during the reign of terror following the French Revolution over 200 years ago: “If you can get people to believe absurdities, you can get them to commit atrocities.” Remember January 6th. Times may have changed. People haven’t.
If you have been following the evidence, you know the former president knew he lost the 2020 election while he was (and still is) telling people he didn’t. He knows his audience. He actually has two: Those who believe what he says because they need to be lied to; and those who don’t care if it’s true because they want power.
James Tweed
Ocean City, New Jersey
Few businesses show concern
I keep reading the signs and articles regarding “Shop Local” and can’t help but to wonder why! Over the past 15 years I have lived here, 90% of the local businesses do not return calls. Very few advertise or have hours that they are open posted, or even show up during those times! I have called several contractors for estimates, three showed up, one bothered sending an estimate. So I ask again, why do business locally? Very few really care or want the business!
Dan Freeman
Snowflake
