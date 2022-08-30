US economy running strong
With a series of laws passed, many in a bipartisan manner, and actions by the federal government to help start controlling inflation, our country in moving in the right direction.
Gas prices decreased as demand waned and supply increased. Federal Government intervention appears to have helped. Overall, July 2022 inflation rates reflected lower prices for most items.
The stock market rose 3.3% in the first week of August to cap off a four week rally as it has become apparent that all the fears raised about inflation were overblown. Wall Street has increased 16% since June.
The United States economy is continuing to bounce back. Unemployment is 3.5%. We are now back to the pre-pandemic employment level. With over a half a million people hired in July, Americans continue to benefit from the abundance of jobs available. The deficit through July is one-fifth of what is was in 2020 and 2021.
Four significant bipartisan laws passed Congress in 2022. They included help for Veterans who have been injured in the wars in the Middle East, investments in the American computer industry to increase our competitiveness with China , gun safety measures to try and keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous people and increased monies for much needed repairs for roads, bridges and airports as well as increased urban and rural internet services.
Most impressively, the 2022 Democratic Congress, including Senator Mark Kelly and Congressman Tom O’Halleran, passed a new bill that President Biden signed into law on 8/16/22 to address climate change, decrease the price of medications, expand health care access to more Americans and Increase revenues. The Inflation Reduction Act is projected to decrease the deficit by over $300 billion.
The United States of America’s economy is the best in the world. America’s future is bright.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
