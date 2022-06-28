What you don’t know about gun series in WMI
I was going to wait until Linda Gilbertson’s series on “Firearms Education” was complete before I commented, but it is obvious that each part needs to be addressed separately. The first of the series discusses how form 4473 has to be filled out in order to purchase a firearm from a licensed dealer.
This is all well and good, but what she does not say is that in Arizona (and many other states) you do not have to go through a licensed dealer in order to buy a weapon.
You may get a firearm at a gun show, a garage sale or out of the back of someone’s truck. In these cases, you go home with a weapon and no questions are asked. If you are a law-abiding citizen form 4473 poses no threat. But if you are a prohibited possessor or someone with other than legitimate reasons for buying a gun, you can easily find one. Ms. Gilbertson’s article is true as far as it goes, but what she leaves out is significant.
K.M. Dubbs
Show Low
Arizona senators deserve credit
We may not always agree with them, but Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly deserve credit for placing the interests of Arizona’s small business employers and workers ahead of the interests of their own party in Washington. Our senators bucked considerable pressure in their own party in declining to sign onto the PRO Act, which is a bill designed not to improve the lot of workers but simply to give labor and union leadership more control over workers and more leverage over large and small companies alike. The PRO Act puts Arizona’s popular right-to-work law on the chopping block. Our state’s right-to-work law helps create jobs by allowing each individual worker to decide for themselves if they want to join a union or pay union dues. In addition, the PRO Act would run roughshod over worker privacy in two ways. First, it would force employers to hand over to union organizers information such as workers’ home addresses and phone numbers to make it easier for them to pressure (some might say intimidate) workers to support the union.
Second, it would remove the private ballot for unionization elections, so that unions can pressure workers into publicly signing a union authorization card with no election.
In addition to infringing on worker freedoms, these provisions would likely kill a huge number of jobs. It’s great to see elected officials see through union propaganda and vote with the will of the people.
Joey Jackson
Pinetop
Mom thanks WM ASU Alumni chapter
It is with much pride that I wish to inform you and the White Mountain ASU Alumni Chapter of the success of one of your past scholarship recipients.
Rosalia Burr, who commenced from Show Low High in 2018, graduated Summa cum Laude from ASU in May.
Thanks in part to scholarship support and networking from the Alumni Association here locally, she managed to graduate debt free with triple majors in Management, Human Resources, and Business Law.
She successfully defended a thesis and qualified for graduation from the Barrett Honors program as well.
She just relocated to Boston to work for Liberty Mutual Insurance in the Human Resources department, and has been accepted to the MBA program at NYU Sterns School of Business.
She envisions her future as an independent consultant for HR services when she has accumulated the experience and expertise in the field.
As a proud mother, I wish to extend thanks to you and the rest of the hard working members of the White Mountain Alumni chapter.
The work you do helps ease the disparities in our local community, and makes dreams come true for those who are willing to put forth the effort.
Paula Eggert
Show Low
Turn them off
Anyone on television, internet, radio, in print, or even just displaying a hateful flag or message, whether in their yard or on their vehicle, is trying to rile you up and make you angry. When you become angry, you do not think clearly and are prone to manipulation. Anyone exhibiting hateful ideologies is trying to manipulate you, to make you hate an “other.” And they will tell you who that other is, and often promote violence towards them.
That poor immigrant fleeing for their life is not your enemy. Since 1978 American workers have seen an 11.2% increase in compensation. During that same period, CEOs have seen a 937% increase in earnings. And they pay zero taxes. There is your real enemy. But the greedy, hateful ones push hard to have you look elsewhere. Their intent is to destroy our trust in one another, so that a malevolent array of billionaires can pull in even more obscene profits while you are distracted with the “others.” Whatever the supposed threat: it is all a lie to lead you away from the real source of our problems: the greed of the elite who have bought and paid for our congressmen, thanks to Citizens United.
It is time to wake up and smell that greed. As designed in 1933 to keep up with inflation, minimum wage should be $27 an hour; that is an absolute fact; look it up. The hateful ones would have you believe it would destroy businesses. Absolutely wrong. If common people have more money, they spend more money in the community, unlike the wealthy who hide their money overseas in tax shelters.
Everyone prospers, instead of just the shareholders. You only have to look back at the 1950s to see the truth of this: a man could earn enough from one job to support his family, while his wife stayed home to take proper care of their children. The wealthy were paying their fair share then. Not anymore.
If you look for the source of what has gone wrong in this country, you will find greed. Greed has been elevated to an honorable status by the hateful ones. It is not honorable. As the saying goes, it is the very root of all evil.
We can change this. We can stop listening to the nasty rhetoric of the manipulative hateful ones and replace their lies with loving compassion. We can turn them off and walk away. We can look closely at the violence they are pushing and push back against it. We can stop being angry and start thinking clearly. We can begin by respecting one another, despite our differences. Let’s start now.
Lorinda Paca
Lakeside
Concerned about ADB’s mission
This group Arizona Deserves Better is part of a $100,000,000 PAC under the heading of Transparency USA.
They collect and spread millions of dollars to groups and candidates on both sides of the political spectrum.
The concerning part of the ADB’s mission to gather signatures for an initiative they hope to get on the ballot this November counters what the Arizona Legislature has been working on diligently this session to protect election integrity not restrict people’s voting access.
Mail -in ballots in the last election (2020) were mandated, not by the States legislatures that the law requires, but by Secretaries of States that changed voting laws without the required legislative process and votes. Remember COVID! That was the excuse!
This is unconstitutional in every state and set up the opportunity for fraud by stuffing ballots in Zuckerberg ballot boxes ($450,000,000 investment) (Navajo County received over $614,000 from a Zuckerberg grant) See the movie 2000 “Mules,” more ballots received than were sent out (300,000 alone in Maricopa and Pima counties) signatures not confirmed or matched. mail in ballots have envelopes to verify the voter, and must be signed by the voter, period!
These are safeguards for the voters and if people understood the voter rolls have not been cleaned up in years, due to, in the State of Arizona Secretary of State’s Katie Hobbs (and other states have) refused to do something that President Trump was adamant about early on in his administration and was blocked.
These old voter rolls were used for fraudulent ballots, names and places who no longer exist.
This mantra to “make elections safe, protected and accessible” is the same mantra used by the Planned Parenthoods abortion doctrine.
Mail in ballots are a convenience. Most of us don’t need them, waiting in line once every other year is hardly a hardship for freedom.
I would hope that people understand that voting is a privilege and we should be grateful we still have a republic after 246 years that protects our individual liberties.
Please remember to vote. Don’t be lazy, protect your sovereign rights.
Steve and Karen Slaton
Show Low
