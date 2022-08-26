WMI a biased newspaper

I moved to Lakesdie about three years ago from Colorado. About five months ago I started getting your bias paper of total BS. Your quick to bad mouth Biden who has done some great things for America in only two years. Yesterdays paper your soo giddy and happy about the milliions of dollars the infrastructure bill has given and more to come to Navajo County. No mention of Biden who is why you are getting this money. Are you that jealous and bias you cant mention his name? But ... you can put a childish stupid comic in the paper of the FBI search (not raid) the America needed to do against a one term, two time impeached insurrectionist that killed officers and civilians the he instigated.

Tags

(0) comments

