I moved to Lakesdie about three years ago from Colorado. About five months ago I started getting your bias paper of total BS. Your quick to bad mouth Biden who has done some great things for America in only two years. Yesterdays paper your soo giddy and happy about the milliions of dollars the infrastructure bill has given and more to come to Navajo County. No mention of Biden who is why you are getting this money. Are you that jealous and bias you cant mention his name? But ... you can put a childish stupid comic in the paper of the FBI search (not raid) the America needed to do against a one term, two time impeached insurrectionist that killed officers and civilians the he instigated.
Companies like your paper and Fox News is whats the problem in todays world. Maybe if the two parties starting working together and companies like yours give credit where credit is due and quit it with the bias s**t I have been reading in your nonsense paper. The next article you write about a plus for AZ or the White Mountains etc that came from a move Biden did. I’d like to see Bidens named mentioned. If your scared of what your republican friends would say maybe you should look for another job.
Robert Dinkel
Lakeside
Modern parenting lacking in morals
When I was in high school, I took a class called Learning to Parent. We learned how to care for a child (a doll) and were responsible for it for an entire weekend. We had to keep a diary as to what we did (changing diapers, reading books, playing, feeding) with the doll and we took it with us wherever we went. To the park, to the grocery store, wherever. We could not throw it in the back seat of the car, or on the floorboard, we had to put the seatbelt on the doll and treat it as though it were alive. Both boys and girls were required to do this. We learned how to care for a person. We did not worry about its gender. We did not worry about its pronoun. We did not worry about whether it felt that it did not belong in its body.
We did not question our gender. Our parents would have taken us to the doctor. We would have been laughed out of town. A mental institution would have been considered, because of the insanity of the topic.
Shameful that some parents cannot define a boy or girl? Parents and schools infect the child with these issues of insecurity, being transgender, gender swapping and lack of purpose. No child at 4 years of age can determine whether they wish to be the other gender. No female teenager knows what is happening to her body and her mind. And to let her get a hysterectomy, or double mastectomy or hormone treatment is despicable. Suicides are up because of this.
Get help for you and your kids, please. The lives of your children and our future depends upon it. Bring back parenting classes.
Linda Gilbertson
Lakeside
Get tough on sexual offenders
On one hand Arizona politicians want to outlaw abortion, but on the other hand children are left unprotected against incest and other sexual offenses. Let‘s address this problem. Mandate sterilization for incest offenders or castration for repeat offenders. That would also reduce the need for any abortions.
Gudrun Henson
Avondale
Visitors should respect WM society
Living in a society? The White Mountains have become quite the tourist attraction even through the monsoon, mud and mosquitoes. You travel 3+ hours burning that expensive fuel to tromp through the woods with your loose dogs and speed down our streets with reckless abandon. Can you do that in your town? A week ago while walking my dog through the woods on our usual path, a bike rider came flying down that same path to startle my dog who pulled the leash out of my hand causing a hard landing leaving three fingers bloodied, breaking one and tearing the flesh off my elbow. Instead of asking if I was ok, she was yelling that she belonged to a bike club and dressed me down for not having my dog under control. Remember that bikers yield to hikers and horses and hikers yield to horses. Please be kind when you’re enjoying your visit to the peaceful community of the White Mountains because we are living in a society.
Sharron Colwell
Lakeside
