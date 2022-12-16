Biden helping job growth

President Joe Biden has lead this country in a positive direction. His top priority, jobs for the American people, have continued to increase despite rising interest rates. Unemployment is 3.7% in November 2022 as 263,000 jobs were added in the United States (www.lbs.gov) The GDP rose a healthy 2.9 percent in the third quarter(www.bea.gov). Significant bipartisan legislation has been passed to improve our infrastructure, attempt to address mass shootings in our country with the first gun control law in 30 years and health care for veterans exposed to toxic waste. A significant investment in green energy, an increase in taxes for corporations, expanded access to healthcare and measures to address rising drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for medications were all part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden ( Biden’s Bipartisan(and partisan) Winning Streak, sinews.Com, 8/8/22)

