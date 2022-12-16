President Joe Biden has lead this country in a positive direction. His top priority, jobs for the American people, have continued to increase despite rising interest rates. Unemployment is 3.7% in November 2022 as 263,000 jobs were added in the United States (www.lbs.gov) The GDP rose a healthy 2.9 percent in the third quarter(www.bea.gov). Significant bipartisan legislation has been passed to improve our infrastructure, attempt to address mass shootings in our country with the first gun control law in 30 years and health care for veterans exposed to toxic waste. A significant investment in green energy, an increase in taxes for corporations, expanded access to healthcare and measures to address rising drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for medications were all part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden ( Biden’s Bipartisan(and partisan) Winning Streak, sinews.Com, 8/8/22)
Combine these significant accomplishments with the recent facts that gas prices have continued to decline ($3.75 avg in AZ, 12/9/22, gasprices.aaa.Com) and inflation is slowing (The annual inflation rate in the U.S. slowed for a 4th month , tradingeconomics.com) and one can see real relief for the American middle class. The cost of regular gas in Whiteriver yesterday was $3.47 a gallon. President Biden campaigned on the promise that his policies would help make life better for all Americans. Despite Biden’s recent vilification in the local press, (12/6/22, WMI) he is doing a good job.
In response to these recent articles, President Biden truly cares about all Americans even though he has spoken out against those that have endorsed violence or refused to accept the results of our elections. The Department of Justice, since January 20, 2020, functions independently from the White House, despite claims to the contrary.
Biden not in charge of party
I am appreciative of Linda Gilbertson’s frequent columns, and on December 6, she wrote about poor old “lunchbox” Joe. I agree with everything she said about Joe except for one thing – she said he “runs the Democratic Party.” I don’t think that is true. I don’t think it’s been true for a long time. I don’t think poor old Joe can even remember how to run his car anymore.
Yard sale signs need work
Yard sale signs. Hey folks if you’re having a yard/garage/estate, (or whatever you want to name it) sale we would like to come and see what you have to sell. However, some of you do not do well with your signs and we can’t find your sale. Please don’t assume we know your location or where the name of the street you are on is located. Writing your address on the sign in 1 inch high letters can’t be read from the car either. A sign with minimum 4 inch bold letters that just says sale and an arrow showing where to turn is the best. Then, pretend you don’t know where you live and try to read and follow the signs to the sale. If they are not easy for you to follow your customers will have trouble too! Also, please bring in your sign(s) when your done having your sale. Thanks for reading this and we want to come to your next sale.
The American inquisition
The American inquisition led by Nancy Pelosi and the illegitimate January 6 committee with the help of a weaponized and corrupt DOJ and FBI make the Catholic inquisition of hundreds of years ago look like choirboys.
The Fourth Amendment prohibits the government from being involved in the surveillance of US citizens (including phones and computers) without probable cause and a warrant signed by a judge. Big Tech (Google, Facebook, previously Twitter and others) are turning over personal information of millions of Americans to federal prosecutors. General warrants are unconstitutional. They are a police state operation akin to the gestapo or Soviet era.
Americans are entitled to a quick trial by a jury of their peers under the Bill of Rights, yet thousands of people involved in the march on the capitol (such marches have taken place since the beginning of our country), have been held for years without charges or a trial.
This police state is the product of the modern Democrat Party. They will not tolerate diversity of thought or speech. Those with a different point of view must be censored or destroyed like our former president. It is a vicious abuse of power; it is un-American and it is evil.
Katie Hobbs is already showing she is cut from the same cloth.
Exposing Arizona legislators
The Uni-party is strong; they infiltrated the so-called “conservative” action group known as AZRA.
My wife and I were invited to a Christmas party at Tiny’s Restaurant in Payson this Saturday night December 10th. We were guests of our great Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers. Also invited was LD7‘s Rep-elect David Marshall. Ninety minutes before we were to depart Show Low to Payson, I received a call from Steve Otto of AZRA, stating Rep-elect Marshall would walk out if my wife and I showed up.
I explained to Mr. Otto, that Rep-elect is a friend of Walter Blackman‘s who we helped defeat in the primary against Eli Crane. Furthermore, Blackman was invited by Rep-elect Marshall to this event.
I told Mr. Otto that Rep-elect Marshall can’t handle the truth about Blackman’s record which we exposed. I told Mr. Otto this says a lot about not only Rep-elect Marshall, but AZRA as well! This decision to disinvite us was made by Payson AZRA President Phil Mason.
We at the Trumped Store will not stop exposing disloyal legislators. We will scrutinize Rep-elect Marshall all the more now regarding his future legislation, in order to hold him accountable.
