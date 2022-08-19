Too late for thousands of soldiers

Burn Pit Legislation (PACT ACT) finally gets passed after three attempts. Why do our Nations Veterans and Families have to beg for care? We as a Nation have promised to provide the Medical Care and Compensation to those who defend us. As a Combat Disabled, 101st Airborne, Retired Army Veteran, I am ashamed at how we have neglected our duty and responsibility to those who have sacrificed for the rights and privileges we all have. As Americans we need to focus on our Home front. As I taught my Soldiers, Charity and Care starts at Home. Stop sending us off to War if you can’t care enough about us after we return.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.