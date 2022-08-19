Burn Pit Legislation (PACT ACT) finally gets passed after three attempts. Why do our Nations Veterans and Families have to beg for care? We as a Nation have promised to provide the Medical Care and Compensation to those who defend us. As a Combat Disabled, 101st Airborne, Retired Army Veteran, I am ashamed at how we have neglected our duty and responsibility to those who have sacrificed for the rights and privileges we all have. As Americans we need to focus on our Home front. As I taught my Soldiers, Charity and Care starts at Home. Stop sending us off to War if you can’t care enough about us after we return.
Felix W. Barreras
St. Johns
Permission granted
I have been cleaning cabins and “Airbnb” vacation rentals now for nearly three years. The work is demanding, detailed, sweaty and all around rewarding. There is something to be said about hard work and and immediate gratification that follows. There is just one downside though; guests seldom, if ever, tip. As a member of the hospitality industry, and one who is quite challenged and equally satisfied with their new found career, I hereby give all guests permission to tip. Not just to me but to every hard-working, conscientious laborer in an industry that is very White Mountains. Remember T.I.P. means to insure prompt service. The prompt service is in place. Now how about a tip!
Kevin Weaver
Show Low
Opportunity to restore nation coming
In February 1788, John Hancock, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, spoke to the Massachusetts Convention to ratify the Constitution. In this speech was the line “the powers reserved by the people render them secure, and until they themselves become corrupt, they will always have upright and able rulers.”
Do we have able rulers? That is a rhetorical question.
Has much of our society become corrupt?
We have allowed millions of babies to be killed in the womb.
We have allowed it to be a right to be racist if one is a member of one group and have tried to implement this ideology through CRT.
We have allowed 5% of our population to define what marriage is.
We have allowed ideologies to ignore the science of gender based on XX or XY chromosomes to a matter of personal preference and try to implement this ideology by indoctrination of children as young as kindergarten age.
We have tamely bowed to government mandates for masks — the efficacy of which I doubt — and to “vaccines” that are still not fully tested for side effects and used these mandates to limit our right of assembly and of religion.
We have too often elected district attorneys who refuse to prosecute certain crimes, not for lack of evidence, but from personal ideology.
We have uncovered massive evidence of electoral fraud and have not vigorously brought those guilty to trial.
Ad infinitum, ad nauseam.
This is our year to restore this nation, to bring it back so that indeed we might have able rulers.
John Parsons
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Also, we do not accept letters commenting about local candidates currently running for political office. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
