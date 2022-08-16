First responders first rate
On Saturday, August 7th, I noticed a middle-aged gentleman struggling to walk in front of our building my wife and I are renovating for our upcoming wellness center.
The gentleman was holding on to a fire hydrant and swaying rather dramatically. His arms were also outstretched for balance and several times he looked as if he would collapse into the street.
I called 911 and notified the operator of the situation. I then went out from the building to see if I could help.
Although his speech was slurred, he said he just wanted to go home. I offered to walk him home, however, as I attempted to do so, he collapsed in my arms. I helped him sit down on the side walk. There were several people, all women, that pulled into my parking lot to see if there was anything they could do. Once I told them I was a doctor and that I had called 911, they seemed satisfied the gentleman would be OK.
Within minutes, two Pinetop police officers arrived. They were very respectful of the man. Within several other minutes, Pinetop fire department personnel arrived. I was very impressed with their professionalism and kindness. Both the police and fire department personnel helped the gentleman feel at ease and comforted.
As a former Youth Services Coordinator and Social Worker for two New England police departments, I have seen both sides of police and fire activity. The aggressive, assertive side and the helpful, kindness side. I saw only kindness from the Pinetop emergency personnel.
My wife and I are truly thankful to live and work where people care about people, where the Pinetop emergency personnel that arrived that day had an approach and demeanor of calmness, kindness and concern.
Dr. James Chappell
Pinetop
G&F neglects Round Valley
Tourism in Round Valley has been severely impacted by the AZGFD actions only stocking less than 2,000 trout a year into Becker vs. 6,000 trout when we had Blue Ribbon status.
The only fishery being developed currently in Becker is for catch and release bass fishing. www.12news.com/article/news/local/arizona/trout-fishing-threatened-as-the-colorado-river-warms-up/75-ecd4a4f2-c1a2-4fad-8978-e394e97746da.
Nelson and Luna lakes fish killed. Again this year.
Becker does not fish kill like Luna, and the fish don’t get wasted.
Greer has wild brown trout that are a renewable resource they spawn every year, slot limits and protections need to be implemented in all three Greer lakes.
With a little management we can have a reliable fishery at Greer and at Becker a gift that keeps on giving. Browns will spawn again in the Greer lakes and the little Colorado River, and they should be spawning in Becker and at the River walk in Round Valley.
Dave Mattausch
Tucson
County GOP disappoints
I was very disappointed to read in the White Mountain Independent published Friday, August 5, 2022, on the front page, that the Navajo County Republican Committee censored the major of the city of Show Low for supporting Sen. Mark Kelly publicly for helping the city of Show Low. The last time I looked, all of the elected officials in city elections were nonpartisan. I think that nonpartisan means they do not represent any political party, but the citizens of Show Low as a whole.
I don’t see where any Republican Senator jumped in to help the city in their need. Oh, our elected representative is Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, who seems to respect the needs of Show Low. Doesn’t it make sense that the Mayor and the City Council, regardless of their political affiliation, would publicly support the representative that was elected to help in a time of need?
We live in Show Low because we appreciate what our City elected representatives can do for us regardless of their political affiliation. I thank you Mayor John Leech Jr. for helping make Show Low better.
Gary H. Butler
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Also, we do not accept letters commenting about local candidates currently running for political office. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
