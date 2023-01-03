To Mary Jo Shauinger, I say no to a Jo-Ann’s. I don’t think very many locals want a Jo-Ann’s in our rural community.
I don’t think our community would be able to support this big box store. Yes, a big box store can offer consumers many benefits, such as low prices, variety and convenience, however, they do so at the expense of smaller, local competitors, who find it difficult to compete with their large budgets and economies of scale.
This company has 865 stores in 49 states with a revenue of $2.7 billion.
We have many craft and fabric stores in and around our area that can really use all of our support. It can’t be emphasized enough on shopping local and keeping our money on the Mountain.
And yes, I am one of the many crafters in this area; if there is something I need and they don’t have it, then ask and see if they can get it for you, if not, I simply fill up my gas tank from a local station and go to my nearest Joann’s in Mesa or Flagstaff, return to the Mountain and finish my craft.
My opinion only.
Oleane Favela, Concho
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
You mean like Walmart?
