‘Gun safety’ a misleading term
Re: “Gun safety measures pose no threat to 2nd Amendment” (10/14).
Interesting that these pre-election clarion calls for gun control, to save the planet, criminal justice reform, etc. always favor Democrats. To turn the writer’s own language back on her, it’s this leftist politicking that is “all extremist hot air.”
The 2nd Amendment imperative reads: “... the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” There is nothing extreme about believing it means what it says! People who support the 2nd Amendment as written are not “extremists.”
Gun control advocates, the true extremists, cherry pick statistics and polls to further their goal. For example, Watts writes, “Gun policy is the No. 2 issue for all voters, according to a recent Pew Research poll.” In fact, nearly all pre-election polls list inflation, immigration and crime as the top issues, with health care and abortion following. “Gun policy” occasionally cracks the top 10. Likewise, her statistics reflect criminal violence, which cannot be controlled by “gun policy.”
Don’t be fooled. When activists tout “gun safety” they mean “gun regulation” by the federal government — a government where armed bureaucrats reportedly now outnumber U.S. Marines. When they speak of the importance of elections they are advocating for “The Gun Control Party” whose leaders have armed the IRS tax collectors and whose president raises the specter of using F-15s against our own people. It’s bad enough, isn’t it, that our guns are effectively registered so that F-15 Biden’s agents or his Communist Chinese associates know where to find them.
Steve Neely
Show Low
Prop 310 a waste of tax money
Inflation has already taken four to six weeks of our paychecks. Don’t allow Timber Mesa to take 20 years of additional taxes from your hard-earned money.
The Arizona Free Enterprise said, “The additional tax is a bailout for fire districts, a re-distribution of income, unfair to citizens. If enacted, all Arizona taxpayers will be forced to subsidize 1.5 million other Arizona taxpayers while already paying for fire and emergency services in their own communities.”
The Goldwater Institute reminds us that during inflation, this increase in taxes is a “recipe for disaster.”
Some examples of waste: Day one: A woman called for her car unlock, claiming a medical emergency. Truth? She wanted to retrieve her vaping device. No charge.
Day two: Two high school girls locked themselves out of their car at the post office during lunch break. The students even told the locksmith they hadn’t called it an emergency. A tanker truck was sent. No charge. Who paid for these so-called “free” unlock services? You. Taxes.
One call daily, at $650 per dispatched tanker, with three to four men, adds up to over $237,000 in 12 months. This is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars and firefighters’ time.
Let locksmith businesses do the unlocks and earn a living. Vote no to save time/dollars for emergencies/real fire dept. work. Response time will increase.
Firefighters don’t have a full selection of unlock tools, nor training to use them, to always be able to unlock without damages. Fire departments in many cities have ended the practice because of lawsuits.
A poll among individual firemen revealed they prefer only real emergency unlocks. Their chief requires them to respond to all unlock requests, for PR purposes. Support firefighters with your no vote on Prop 310.
Stop the waste. Vote no on Prop 310.
Myra Larsen
Snowflake
