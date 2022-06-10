Apply laws to elected officials
Let’s be honest here. The Democrats in Congress are not interested in “Common Sense gun laws.” A common sense solution to school shootings is to provide the security that these over paid bureaucrats have. The loudest voices for gun control have private security with the fire power of a small third world dictator. I suggest that any gun laws or any laws period that are foisted upon the general population be applied to our elected officials. Why are they exempted? Do you really think that Sheila Jackson Lee or Mayor Bowser of Washington or Lori Lightfoot of Chicago is going to restrict their private guards to have only gun magazines with 10 rounds or less? I think not.
John Darst
Snowflake
No March for Life this year
In 2018 I wrote the following concerning the rally “March for Life” which promoted stricter gun laws.
“With recent events where antigun protests led to counter-protesters waving military grade assault weapons and moving through crowds to intimidate protesters. We got a taste of what our future protests may look like. Law enforcement responded to these incidents saying “They have the right to carry guns.” I disagree.
Law enforcement has a responsibility to defuse situations that can turn violent. You can be arrested for bringing the weapon in unauthorized areas such as schools, courts, and medical facilities. Bringing assault weapons or protective riot gear all represent a clear expectation of escalating the protest and these individuals should be detained immediatley, not reinforced by law enforcement on their right to intimidate.
Protests designed or undesigned should be accommodated in the same manner. They have the makings of an incident where violent escalation is possible. Good law enforcement officers know to address and de-escalate to keep all the public safe. Our law enforcement agencies should proactively evaluate what will be done when protests arrive in our communities.”
This year there will not be a “March for Life” in Show Low.
Have those willing to speak out for stronger gun laws changed their positions? Or do these same people expect an unsafe environment?
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
Lesson in history about firearms
There is no kind way to say it. The President of the United States is lying about weapons. He has said that Americans have never been able to own “weapons of war.”
Before the founding of the country, civilian owned long rifles proved superior to the muskets carried by British soldiers. After establishment of the Constitution, civilian owned ships assisted in intercepting smugglers on the Atlantic coast. Those ships were surely equipped with cannons. Civilian owned arms, including one famous cannon, won Texas’ independence from Mexico. Civilian owned arms were used in the Civil War and helped free the slaves. American civilian owned arms were loaned to Britain to strengthen their home defense in World War II.
Prior to 1935, there were very few restrictions on firearms outside the Democratic political strongholds in the American South. The Second Amendment was never about hunting or sport. Like the other Amendments of the Bill of Rights, it was intended as a check on a government turned oppressive on its citizens.
Carl Hickman
Snowflake
Health care flaw needs congressional attention
As we are all too well aware, health care can be very expensive, especially in an emergency situation. For too long, people found themselves owing possibly thousands of dollars above and beyond their insurance copays because in an emergency they often received care or even medical transportation costs that their insurance company deemed as out of network, and either denied coverage or payed at a greatly reduced rate.
Congress tried to fix this with the No Surprises Act, but when the Department of Health and Human Services wrote the rules, they wrote them to protect the insurance companies, not the patients and frontline medical personnel as intended. Now that the courts have thrown these rules out (and rightfully so), we need our Congressional Delegation to tell the HHS to follow the original intent of the legislation. It is simply not fair that the people who try to do everything right and pay their hard-earned money towards ensuring they are insured, can face financial ruin because they had an emergency situation while the insurance companies reap in record profits.
Adam Davis
Springerville
Officials ignore feral animal problem
I am wondering why an issue that has existed for more than several years continues and the city of Show Low and Navajo County has ignored it. So I decided to write a letter to the editor to bring it to the attention of everyone. Apparently, we have a county pound associated somehow with Pet Allies and we have a Human Society of the White Mountain both of which ignore the feral cat situation at Show Low Lake, other housing developments, and lakes. Actually, they foster the feral cat population issue with the — Just Leave Them Alone thinking.
When you call either of these agencies, they state we are not taking any more cats/kittens and the list for spay or neuter is 285 long. They both said there were not enough veterinarians. So what does that mean? There are not enough veterinarians on the mountain? Or not enough veterinarians that are willing to put down critters without a fee (of what $150 to $300?) Or a spay/neuter fee of $100 — $300? Or? So, then when you ask these agencies what can be done with the critters, the response was something like – “just leave them where they are and ignore them.”
I think it is wonderful that both of these agencies can boast of non-kill shelters, but I don’t believe that is practical for the area or the mountain. Many of us who live near Show Low Lake have seen the campers come in – adopt the kittens and sometimes puppies but they have not intention of taking them home with them. We find them on our doorsteps begging for food and once you domesticate a cat regardless of information out there — they really don’t know how to fend for themselves. They will not survive if domesticated and then shown the door. I happen to catch a lady dropping a box of cats off at a neighbor’s house and ask her why. She said they got them to entertain their children and it was cheap entertainment, but they had no intention of taking them home. They just turn them loose on the surrounding area to fend for themselves. Which is cruel in itself.
No one wants to put down a sweet critter but just say – “ignore them.” They will starve or be pray to larger animals. The more of a cat population the less squirrels, and other small animals there will be. But in any event, let’s not do anything. Ignore it, and maybe we won’t need to deal with it, and it will go away. Well, It isn’t going away, and it should be addressed.
As a suggestion, why not have a sweep of Show Low Lake and other developments/lake areas, capture the feral cats and give them a quiet passing. Establish a once a month place the feral cats can be taken for spay/neuter at a reasonable price – maybe $20 or quiet passing. Loan cages to homeowners to capture the feral cats so they can be taken somewhere not just leave the homeowners to deal with the cat population knowing how fast they multiply. We love cats and all animals; we don’t hate them. We have one of our own. But leaving them to starve and leaving the homeowners to deal with the population explosion and not addressing it has not improved the situation. The Mountain has and does do a good job of picking up dogs – and adopting them out or if injured or not adoptable letting them go peacefully. But the cats have and continue to be, ignored.
There is a lot of brain power on this mountain and there has got to be a better solution other than – “just leave them.”
Sherri Beardsley
Lakeside
