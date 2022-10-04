Double standards not true
In his letter: “MAGA followers deny truth,” the writer defends Joe Biden’s September 1 speech wherein Joe projects numerous evils onto his political opponents.
Gregory Jarrin says the speech was not divisive because every calumnious, insulting statement made by Biden, who had to retire from two presidential campaigns for lying and plagiarizing, was true.
Jarrin claims, paraphrasing Biden, that MAGAs don’t “accept the results of a proven free and fair election” and therefore disrespect the Constitution and “the will of the people.”
Also, MAGAs who dispute this characterization by Biden “do not accept reality.”
Really? The newsblog, “Just the News,” lists 82 Democrats who have rejected election results including Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden (09/19/2022).
Are they also reality deniers?
“Free and fair election”? Many state and local officials ignored lawful voting procedures prescribed under the Constitution and expanded fraud prone mail-in voting.
Facebook Zuck gave millions to local election offices in heavily Democrat areas to get out the vote.
I don’t know if these unsavory actions unfairly affected the election, but Jarrin doesn’t know that they didn’t.
Jarrin asserts: “It is a sad day when an individual attacks the FBI. (‘An attempted attack on an FBI office raises concerns about violent far-right rhetoric.’)”
“Rhetorical” attacks on the FBI are protected by the First Amendment and are certainly justified given FBI corruption documented by the Inspector General, Agent Kevin Klinesmith pleading guilty to falsifying a search warrant, etc.
Interestingly, actual violent attacks nationwide after the death of George Floyd damaged federal courthouses and law enforcement offices and killed people. Kamala Harris was raising bail money for those rioters. Since then, “January 6th” lesser offenders are held without bail by the Biden/Harris administration.
Double standards and hypocrisy are not “truth!”
Steve Neely
Show Low
Treasure state’s public lands
Arizona is blessed with 33 million acres of public land that serve many uses, one of which is giving access to hunters and anglers.
I’ve lived in Arizona for over 30 years and during each hunting season I’m reminded of how lucky we are to have access to so much public land.
In reading this report from the Outdoor Industry Association (outdoorindustry.org/state/arizona), outdoor recreation accounts for 95,000 jobs in Arizona and $2.1 Billion in wages and salaries. This couldn’t be possible without our public lands, it really seems critical to Arizona’s economy to preserve our public lands for not only the hunting and fishing heritage but the other multi-uses that it serves like grazing, logging and mineral extraction.
Robert Rees
Show Low
Ready to take charge
“Put me in charge. Put me in charge of food stamps. No cash for snacks, just money for 50-pound bags of rice and beans, blocks of cheese and all the powdered milk you can haul away. If you want steak and frozen pizza, then get a job.
Put me in charge of Medicaid. Then, we’ll test recipients for drugs, alcohol and nicotine. If you want to use drugs, alcohol or smoke, then get a job.
Put me in charge of government housing. Ever live in a military barracks? You will maintain the property in a clean and good state of repair.
Your “home” will be subject to inspections anytime and possessions will be inventoried. If you want a big-screen TV, Xbox or smart phone, then get a job and your own place.
If unemployed, you will either present a check stub from a job each week or you will report to a “government” job. It may be cleaning the roadways of trash, painting and repairing public housing, whatever we find for you.
Before you write that all this violates someone’s rights, realize that all of the above is voluntary. If you want government money, accept the rules. Before you say that this would be “demeaning” and ruin your “self-esteem,” consider that it wasn’t that long ago that taking someone else’s money for doing absolutely nothing was demeaning and lowered self-esteem.
If employed citizens are expected to pay for other people’s mistakes, we should at least attempt to make them learn from their bad choices. The current system rewards them for continuing to make bad choices.”
Cecilia Maria
Show Low
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.