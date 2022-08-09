Gun rights
I own a gun. I’m not afraid the government will come to take away my gun. Having lived through the 1994-2004 ban on assault weapons, which was supported then and now by a majority of Americans, I would like to see similar legislation return to the United States.
The Show Low Fourth of July parade included a group of men (5) with guns that would have been banned. These same guns are not allowed in hospitals, NRA rallies, and public schools for safety reasons.
Imagine if these same men next year decide to march for their right to bear arms. Perhaps going into the crowds addressing individuals not expressing support for them. They have the right of free speech. Firecrackers go off and reactions could cause law enforcement to react.
If the following mayhem leads to death, no one will be surprised. Allowing numerous weapons of war, designed to effectively kill as many people as possible, held by multiple individuals who may not be police trained and vetted is a public safety issue. I would hope the city council and law enforcement can take a proactive review to address this concern.
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
Jan. 6 committee
On a popular TV series "Law & Order" a deputy D.A. states he could get a ham sandwich indicted with a grand jury. Well that's exactly what this "Democratically" led Jan. 6th committee is, all Democrats and two RINOS. All prosecutions witnesses with no rebuttal witnesses. The Democrats are so fearful of President Trump that they are willing to do anything to stop him. From the day he took office they went on the attack and yet he continued to perform in spite of having to defend himself almost daily. This Jan. 6th committee is just another Russian hoax that the Democrats knew was a hoax but were willing to spend millions if not billions of our dollars in their hateful effort to discredit President Trump. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.
Lee Hendrickson
Show Low
Biden
We are in an official recession after Biden and the Democrats had “enacted policies (out of control spending) that were harmful to the American economy.”
Knowing Biden and Democrats created this recession, they tried to redefine the official definition of a recession like they tried to redefine the definition of a “woman” or redefine what a “crisis” or “invasion” of the border is. An official recession is two quarters of contraction in the government of negative GDP. This has always been the official definition of a recession.
Biden emphasized the risk of insufficient stimulus in February 2021 and in March 2021, Biden signed a 1.9 trillion economic plan passed by only Democrats with united Republican opposition.
Biden and the Democrats rammed a stimulus package of trillions of dollars to bailout poorly run states, kickbacks to supporters, and increased spending to Democrat pet projects. Very little went to stimulate businesses.
Democrats have weakened the economy. Oil and Food prices are soaring. Across the board, everything is going up from lumber to corn while retail spending is down.
Some are comparing this to the early stages of the Great Depression, when the economy collapsed due to a slowing economy where people reduced their purchasing power.
The Democrats and Biden ignored the warning signs of the coming recession or were their nonactions deliberate all along?
Sadly, just over two years ago under President Trump, America had the best economy in history with historic low unemployment, low interests rates, and low inflation. However, the result of Democrat policies has produced a sinking economy with rapid inflation, increased unemployment, declines in GDP, uncertainty of stock market strength, shifting interest rates, and declining consumer confidence. All of which has made our economy weak with the Democrats having no one to blame except themselves.”
Frank Aquila
Show Low
