Adoption sensible alternative to abortion

I wonder why people who want to keep the Abortion law don’t talk about the many couples who are not able to have any babies. They would like to adopt a child to give them a wonderful home and life. For those females who are pregnant from good or bad happenings could have their child and put it up for adoption. That child would live a good life and so would the female who let it be born.

