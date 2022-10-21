I wonder why people who want to keep the Abortion law don’t talk about the many couples who are not able to have any babies. They would like to adopt a child to give them a wonderful home and life. For those females who are pregnant from good or bad happenings could have their child and put it up for adoption. That child would live a good life and so would the female who let it be born.
When I was in college, I was raped and if the pregnancy had happened, I would have had the baby and put it up for adoption instead of murdering it. Yes, it was a horrible time, but with faith, I came through it.
In my opinion, I feel only abortion should happen when the pregnant female will die if abortion can’t happen.
Cynthia Peterson
Lakeside
Gun control column lacks basis
Shannon Watts has been repeating the same talking points espoused by her paymaster, Michael Bloomberg, for years. (Independent, Friday, Oct. 14)
Those talking points don’t stand up under examination, which is why she will not debate anyone in person, such as Cam Edwards of Bearing Arms/Townhall, Colion Noir, Maj Toure or even our very own Linda Gilbertson.
In fact, she gives away her game in the first sentence of her second paragraph by labeling those who disagree with her as extremists. That’s what’s known as both an “ad hominem” attack and Word Thinking — labeling without analysis or explanation, stating a conclusive opinion as if it were a fact.
One example is her allusion to some polls about “gun control” without specifying what that means. When the realities are explained, the support diminishes drastically. Not everyone agrees on which “gun control” measures are appropriate and which are not, as some are often abused (e.g., so-called “red flag” laws without due process).
More importantly, as she implicitly admits, “gun violence” is a problem in big cities that have strict gun controls but lax criminal controls. Perhaps she should work for crime control.
Jim Manning
Show Low
2 visits to NYC free of violence
We traveled to New York City in August with my daughter as she started graduate school this fall. I had a work colleague warn me about the dangers of the City. How could I even think of supporting one of my children’s dreams of pursuing a higher education in such a dangerous place. He said it was all over the news that “The City that never sleeps” is in chaos.
Our trip to the East Village in lower Manhattan was great. Our daughter moved into her tiny apartment with two roommates. We took the subway. We walked to Washington Square Park without incident. We were never mugged. Our rental car was not stolen. We felt safe. My wife and her sister visited NYC at the end of September to see our daughter. Again, everything went well. No violence occurred. Everyone enjoyed the Big Apple.
The statistics do not support the reports of violence in our cities in 2022. I lived in New York from the mid-1970’s to the mid-1990’s when the murder rate was six times higher. The murder rate was 32/100,000 in 1990 compared to 5/100,000 today. Felony assaults were four times higher in 1990. The felony assault rate was approximately 1,000/100,000 in 1990 and approximately 250/100,000 in 2021. (Violent incidents are up since the pandemic began and New Yorkers are nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long low, 7/29/22, Bloomberg.com)
Having lived in NYC, it is always important to be aware of one’s surroundings. Yet, having lived there and then just recently having visited, it is not the haven for crime and murder that is portrayed in the media. Manhattan is still a wonderful place to visit. It is full of energy and life. I still consider it to be a Capitol to the World.
Gregory Jarrin
Whiteriver
Letters policy
The White Mountain Independent welcomes letters of no more than 300 words. We reserve the right to edit letters for content, length and poor taste. Contact General Manager Rick Nathan at rnathan@wmicentral.com or 928-537-5721.
