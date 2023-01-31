OK folks, step away from the brink and take a deep breath. We will not default on our debt, simply because we cannot. Section IV, 14th Amendment forbids it. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and no president, no congress no court nor any law can change that except by amendment. The Congress can either increase revenue or pass, whereafter, the Office of the Public Debt must issue sufficient bonds to pay our debts.
In addition, the USA will never become insolvent because we have wisely issued 100% of our debt in $USD, a currency we own and control. At about $31 trillion, the entire federal debt is just part of the American national balance sheet, along with all other debt, both public and private. Our national balance sheet shows, net of all debt, a positive balance of over $100 trillion.
Finally, The United States ranked 32nd out of 38 OECD countries in terms of the tax-to-GDP ratio in 2021. This low ratio accounts for the fact that our federal government debt continues to grow. We do not have a spending problem; we have a revenue problem. We have plenty of room on our balance sheet and within our tax structure to handle additional spending and debts if irresponsible members of congress are allowed to continue to stymie needed tax increases. That is how promises of future benefits must be met.
Ron Zimmerman
Mesa
xxxxxx
The hypocrisy of a Republican majority in the House of Representatives is as evident in 2023 as it was in 2011. Reaching a deal between House Republicans and President Obama 12 years ago to stymie discretionary spending, the economy had a difficult time fully recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.
In 2016, Republicans won control of Congress and the White House. First, they passed an historic corporate tax cut and then increased the discretionary budget. $7.503 trillion was added to the federal debt between 2017-20 (US National Debt by year, the balance money.com, 1/18/23). It was the largest four-year increase ever.
The pandemic necessitated the passage of two bipartisan laws in 2020-21. As a result of this federal investment in the economy, there was the biggest 2-year increase in the number of jobs in our history, (2.329 million jobs created in 2021-22) along a rapid rise in wages. (Inflation is coming down. Here’s what it means for your annual pay raise, cnbc.com, 11/25/22). Unemployment today is 3.5% (Job growth cools slightly in December 2022 as economy adds 223,000 new positions, Fox business.com,1/6/23).
Forward to January 2023. The new majority in the House is trying to use the federal debt limit as an artificial reason to cut federal spending. It is a rerun of 2011. Even threatening to default on our debt will harm the economy. (The cost of political uncertainty: Lessons from the 2011 US debt ceiling crisis, crept.org, 10/7/21) Yet when Republicans were in full control of the budget four years ago, they increased spending. The debt ceiling was raised three times during the last administration without debate.
Hypocrisy. At its highest level. It will be important to see how our new representative from the Second Congressional district votes. Will he put party in front of country? We will see.
