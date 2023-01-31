OK folks, step away from the brink and take a deep breath. We will not default on our debt, simply because we cannot. Section IV, 14th Amendment forbids it. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and no president, no congress no court nor any law can change that except by amendment. The Congress can either increase revenue or pass, whereafter, the Office of the Public Debt must issue sufficient bonds to pay our debts.

In addition, the USA will never become insolvent because we have wisely issued 100% of our debt in $USD, a currency we own and control. At about $31 trillion, the entire federal debt is just part of the American national balance sheet, along with all other debt, both public and private. Our national balance sheet shows, net of all debt, a positive balance of over $100 trillion.

