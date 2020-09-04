Penned by Thomas Jefferson in defiance of tyranny, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
It is a goal Americans have been fighting to secure for over 245 years. Roughly 30,000 Patriots died during the Revolution. Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican President, and almost 600,000 Union soldiers were causalities in the war that would end slavery. The 19th Amendment in 1920, provided women the right to vote. Conversely, on January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that millions would have no rights at all.
Liberty is in jeopardy; the Constitution is at risk. Wearing an American flag or a MAGA hat, one may be assaulted. In Seattle, and other cities, the mayors (Democrats) ordered the police to stand down when the terrorist arm of the left wing, Antifa, assaulted, burned and destroyed attempting to intimidate those with conservative values. Politicians who allow mobs to destroy are complicit.
In 15 states, drivers’ licenses are given to people who enter this country illegally. These can be used as voter ID cards. The votes of citizens will be nullified by votes of non-U.S. citizens. Illegal voting will occur wherever mail-in voting, harvesting votes, or voting without verifying identifications occur.
It is trendy to characterize Republicans racists. History should not forget Stephen A. Douglas, who championed slavery in the Lincoln/Douglas debates; George Wallace, Alabama Governor for 4 terms who was the predominant segregationist and turned loose his forces on black demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in Selma (1965); and Senator Robert Byrd, whose title was Exalted Cyclops of the KKK. These individuals were all leading Democrats.
Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Republican.
Our flag is disrespected. On June 6, 1944, taking Normandy Beach, there were over 6500 American casualties. Many rode to shore in Higgins boats, knowing that when the ramp dropped, they would be running straight into machine-gun fire. They loved America and honored the flag.
The Second Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights in order that the states would be able to deter a totalitarian government. To those whose ambition is single-party rule, it is critical that firearms be prohibited. Those who wish to eliminate the police, wish to eradicate the right to bear arms, leaving citizens defenseless.
We need to build up this country, not destroy. History must be preserved and truth brought into the light. It is necessary to preserve liberty for the sake of our children and grandchildren. We must look at what each candidate has already accomplished before we vote. The future of liberty depends upon it.
Joseph Warren,
Pinetop
One comment: Self-serving falsehoods.
One comment: not an argument.
From https://www.merriam-webster.com/
Definition of antifa
1: a person or group actively opposing fascism
The groups … prominently featured about 100 Christian ministers in clerical garb, angry Charlottesville residents, peace advocates, Black Lives Matter activists, and self-styled anti-fascists who call themselves "antifas" …
— Peter Weber
After the war, Antifas varied in size and composition across the former Reich, now divided into four zones of occupation, and developed in interaction with the local occupying power.
— Loren Balhorn
2: an anti-fascist movement
Antifa is the backlash to the backlash, a defensive response to the growing presence of right-wing extremism.
— Todd Gitlin
In other words, if you feel antifa is targeting you, then you must be self identifying as a Fascist?
We literally had a world war about that and Fascism was soundly defeated. Our military, the original AntiFa fought and killed many thousands of fascists. Now you want to declare antifa an enemy?
I suppose our military was overwhelmingly anarchist, anti-capitalist, socialist and communist? I noticed you didn't pull from Wikipedia and cherry-picked your definition, thereby omitting certain fundamental shared beliefs of antifa. A cat and a dog both have 4 legs but that doesn't mean they are the same animal. Comparing WW@ soldiers to antifa is comparing apples to oranges. Nice try.
I suppose people who feel the police are targeting them must identify as criminals?
