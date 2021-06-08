This is to the gentleman that wrote the letter about our Show Low library, Mr. Quill.
Yes we are very proud of our city our wonderful police and fire department and our library just an FYI they do offer computer classes so that might be something you might like.
Thank you much for your letter we appreciate the kind words from our newcomers.
Cherry Carroll,
Show Low
