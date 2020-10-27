I have been living in Show Low for a few years and visited the Show Low Public Library last week.
I understand taking precautions during this pandemic, but the current hours Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. do not help working parents with traditional work schedules (M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) do not allow parents, especially single moms a chance to take children to the the library. I noticed Snowflake Public Library is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pinetop Public Library has hours Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The other public libraries are about a 30 min drive from where I live.
Why can't Show Low Public Library be open until 5:30 or 6 p.m. during the week? They have 13 staff members and, why can't staff have staggered schedules to ensure they open on time and close by 6 p.m. I think it would benefit the Show Low if the library was open until 6 p.m. during the week.
I saw adults rushing into the library at 3:55 p.m. and not realizing they close at 4 p.m. I think the signs on the outside door still state they close at 6 p.m. I was hoping to use the computers when I arrived, but they were already shut down at 3:30.
People need to use the library for school, job searching, printing, and to check out books for their children for book reports. The hours need to be extended to 6 p.m.
Melissa Jackson,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.