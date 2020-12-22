I did not attend this year's "Feaste of Carols" performance by the Show Low High School Choir due to my age (almost 82) and poor health (heart failure). However, I have attended and enjoyed previous year's performances.
It is my understanding it was, as usual, an excellent performance. The positive impact on the lives of the young people who participated will remain with them forever. I feel I'm speaking for many when I extend a heart-felt "thank you" to the City of Show Low, the Show Low School District Administration, Cynthia Whipple, the students, and many others who worked so hard to allow the "show" to go on.
Cecil 0. Perkins
Pinedale, Arizona
