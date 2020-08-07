I am responding to your horrific witness of a loose horse trailer suddenly "shot out" in front of you and caused mayhem and havoc. Over 500 men, women and children and over 1,500 horses were killed in 2018 by a "passenger vehicle towing a trailer."
What is stunning in your sequence of events is that nobody, not a single person asked a fundamental question I have been asking as president of www.dangeroustrailers.org, "Why did the trailer come loose"
Over the years since 1975 over 29,000 dead including 28 police officers, 2 firemen and 1 FBI agent and over 100,000 horses have all been killed when suddenly a trailer comes loose. We had seven states with no safety chain law and to prove that laws can get passed that truly benefit saving lives without making money on the law please google dangerous trailers Georgia House Bill 123.
The point is most laws are passed because vested interest groups are going to make money because of the law for example in all 50 states a police officer can pull you over if you don't wear a seat belt but he cannot pull you over as a primary reason if you tow a trailer with no safety chain law in 48 States.
I ask all of your readers to google "Dells Used Duct Tape" then Google "Dangerous Trailers Cop Kills Women and Google Dangerous trailers Baby Colt." A good law is not what you do to yourself and I think if you don't wear a seat belt then a police officer should not be allowed to pull you over but men, women and children have been killed wearing their seat belts when a loose trailer comes off the hitch and kills them.
Please consider joining on Face book Charles and Corey's law in South Carolina this is one of the worst state's the United States as they also do not register trailers and stolen trailers nationwide are over 1,500 weekly.
Sincerely,
Ron J. Melancon President
Glen Allen, Virginia
(1) comment
Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.