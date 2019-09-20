I've had trust in Summit Healthcare for over 10 years. No more. The Independent article on 9/17 regarding Summit's software problems is the first time I've been told there is a problem.

I had a physical at Summit on 9/9, the doctor showed up without a computer with my health history and had little idea of my history although I've been his patient for years. He ordered blood work and the order has never arrived at the lab. I'm getting no feedback from my doctor on my questions posed on Summit's new portal. I got no feeling from the Summit officials' statements quoted in the Independent's article that Summit has the slightest idea as to what's going on. They hope the software contractor will solve the problem. Why didn't they run the old system(s) side by side with the new system until they were sure the new system worked? Is it going to take patent(s)'s death to get this problem fixed? What bothers me the most is that Summit has known for a while that it has a problem and it has kept a lid on it rather than alerting patients.

Summit's motto is that it can be "[t]rusted to deliver exceptional, compassionate care close to home." Maybe it should eliminate the "exceptional" claim from its motto. Thanks to the Independent we as patients finally know there is a problem.

Lynn Koller,

Lakeside