I hope you have an open mind and heart reading this. My name is Timecka Yazzie, and I am a young indigenous woman. I take pride in both my Navajo and Apache traditions. Maturating, there have been a mass of pieces I've observed on and off both reservations. There’re many teachings I've been taught about my culture and life.
Living as a Native American there are great things, and even the bad make us stronger. Much of the poverty and rough times in this world come because no one has seen nor acknowledged the past. There is a lot to be said about history, but no one has heard our story. Every tribe had their different experiences, but we are still the same. Our indigenous people had their culture and livelihood and homelands taken from them, were forced to take on others’ belief, and were put into boarding schools.
Learning history in school there was little to no spot for Native American history and hardships; they were pushed to the side or forgotten about. And so, because of our hardships, we as a whole are misjudged. The recent movie called “Indian Horse,” based on true events of a boy forced to a residential school, can hardly begin to show what indigenous people have gone through, but at least expresses the untold side of Native Americans.
To this day, we as Native Americans come together and become stronger together. For what we have lost, we still are trying to get our culture and teachings back from decades ago. As we move into the future, I hope we can shine a light on unspoken history and to come together as we once were. As with any one, our voice needs to be heard.
Timecka Yazzie,
Pinetop-Lakeside
(1) comment
The Native American, which is defined by their blood, are the most discriminated people in this country. It's shameful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.