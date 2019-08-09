I’m a sportsman who has been hunting and fishing on public lands nearly my entire life. Many of the access points and large swaths of the lands and waters I use have been secured through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), and now that it passed, we desperately need to fully fund it. The mechanisms are in place, so our elected officials need to act.
The same is true for a popular bipartisan effort to fund maintenance of our harbors and ports with the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund (HMTF). The HMTF is collected from a tax on all commercial cargo entering the U.S. While not related in terms of their final outcomes, both funds are very popular among Americans and have great support in Washington D.C.
Both funds are so close to being finalized, if only Congress would secure funding for them. Join me in calling or writing our Congressmembers and Senators to tell them LWCF and HMTF need to be funded.
Nate Rees,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.