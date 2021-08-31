The NASOS (National Association of Secretary of State) in November of 2019 fearing public distrust of elections started a nation wide advertising program: #trustedinfo. The emphasis was on how these institutions had foreseen the many possibilities that could corrupt the vote integrity and had put into place the proper protections.
Among the most impressive systems that the average voter does not see is the certification of machinery, the accuracy testing, and the audit system (usually under 3%). Combined they form a reasonable “proof” the results were correct. I have been promoting state run transparent full hand count audits of all federal races which would provide solid evidence. Ballots for this process have tight security and are stored for nearly 2 years.
Ballotpedia, is a web site dedicated to election information. Realize these elections used certified machinery, accuracy testing, and audits (under 3%) precautions. From 2000 - 2015 there were 27 full hand recounts only 3 caused a reversal of election results. Since 2017, Ballotpedia has covered 5 noteworthy recounts which showed 2 reversals of election results.
The reasonable “proof” when compared to a second source of tallying was 60% correct.
This is not good enough. This is a failure of the system. Let’s add mandatory state run transparent full hand count audits of all federal races to our arsenal of mitigation measures for vote integrity.
Kenny Cail
Lakeside
Since it is the same voters that vote in elections for federal, state, county offices and for judges all in the same ballot, then doing a hand count or an audit for federal offices only would mean that a hand count as such is worthless. Cheating and fraud at the state,county, and local levels is O.K.? But not at the federal level ? Give me a break!! Better yet, any person,organization, politician or government official that initiates a hand count or audit on false pretenses should be fined 25 million dollars for wasting taxpayers time and money.
