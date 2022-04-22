Dear Editor, White Mountain Independent

Please note this is being sent to Gov. Ducey.

Please do not allow our voting rights to be changed. Mail in ballots are helpful for the people due to:

A. environment, not have to drive, etc.

B. health, not exposed to lines of people – illnesses

C. distance from home especially in AZ, many people visit as short term stay and can’t be home to vote.

Overall if voting changes in person, I believe AZ could lose a lot of votes.

Keep our ballot laws in place. Vote by mail. Thank you.

Pam Morrow,

Show Low

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.