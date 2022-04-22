Sunny and windy. High 59F. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Updated: April 22, 2022 @ 1:45 am
Dear Editor, White Mountain Independent
Please note this is being sent to Gov. Ducey.
Please note this is being sent to Gov. Ducey.
Please do not allow our voting rights to be changed. Mail in ballots are helpful for the people due to:
A. environment, not have to drive, etc.
B. health, not exposed to lines of people – illnesses
C. distance from home especially in AZ, many people visit as short term stay and can’t be home to vote.
Overall if voting changes in person, I believe AZ could lose a lot of votes.
Keep our ballot laws in place. Vote by mail. Thank you.
Pam Morrow,
Show Low
