Our Forest Service isn't doing our forests any good or the environment by started "managed ignitions" previously called "controlled burns "
They claim they are "cleaning up the forest floor" yet they are the worst offenders when it comes to leaving dead debris from the trees they butchered for no sane reason.
Along Bourdon Ranch Road, Happy Trail & Chamisa the Forest Service has cut out out squares in 1 mile sections butchering & destroying ancient trees as a joggle in their path.
They left all the dead debris on the ground. The reason we understand after calling the land management was to "reduce Fuel for fires."
These areas have never had a fire and isn't dead debris a perfect fire starter?
My family & I along with many other have watched how clear the skies and air were while the Forest Service weren't burning due to COVID-19.
Now as soon as they've returned to work all of a sudden 13 fires erupted in Arizona. Lightening strikes? I don't think so . These are all man made and one up on the rim near Show Low, Pinetop the Forest Service says they are doing a "slow burn."
Why do any burns especially now with the state on fire?
Have these now called "managed ignitions" ever stopped fires from burning faster? They dry out the Forest bed floor leaving it scorched, destroying fishing &hunting habitat causing erosion, mudslides contaminating the rivers.
Also what about our health?
Breathing all these noxious gasses & carbons is poisoning us causing deadly lung diseases.
Lastly, the wildlife they kill by the smoke, killing off their food supplies and protective foliage.
The Forest Service needs to be reformed and returned to the Forest Service they once were. One that looked for fires and acted on them Immediately. They planted trees instead of destroying them.
Vicki Littlejohn,
Show Low
