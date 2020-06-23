Kathleen Dubbs,
Show Low
It is time for the governing bodies on the mountain to show that they care about the lives of their constituents by enacting a mandatory mask regulation. Many of us would visit local businesses if we could be assured that everyone we meet would be wearing a mask. It has been proven to be extremely effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, and there is no reason in the world that we should not enact this to stop the rise in cases we have seen since the state reopened for business.
(2) comments
Good point Kathleen, the reason I don't go out and "buy local" is that I don't want to get sick from all the vendors without masks on. It is safer to buy from Amazon!
Masks have not proven to be effective.
Couple months ago you were considered a selfish person if you wore a mask that “should be reserved for all nurses and doctors”
Meanwhile hundreds of nurses are performing choreographed viral dances on Tik Tok because the hospitals are empty.
What a scam.
They destroyed local businesses with the pandemic shutdown.
98% survival rate.
If your that scared, get the vaccine when it comes out.
The antibodies should last you about 3 to 4 months and there about 40 strains of covid 19 now.... last up to date info.
I won’t be wearing a mask, it’s a bunch of hype.
The masks are causing respiratory problems in people who are wearing on the job constantly.
Oxygen levels are low and co2 in increased.
And to even suggest kids wear them is ridiculous.
I ran into that in town recently. You can’t expect a 1 year old or 4 year old to wear them. It’s hot and suffocating. Not happening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.