One of the largest clinical studies in recent history into the effectiveness of masks showed little or no benefit in stopping the transmission of COVID. Fauci and the CDC would have done this study two years ago, but instead they flip-flopped from one position to another, seemingly on a whim. At one point, Fauci said masks were ineffective. Then his position changed to wearing two ineffective masks would be better than one. There was no science behind his dictates.
Mandates to receive an experimental vaccine was a huge mistake. We were told it would stop transmission of COVID. That was a lie. We were told it would prevent death. That was a lie.
After taking the vaccination, 1½ million have experienced an adverse effect according to Senator Johnson (R. Wisconsin). Lockdowns were pure insanity. The Chinese tried it in Shanghai (25 million people) and other large cities. People were locked in their homes for months on end. It is an evil regime. Why lock down the 95% of the population for whom the virus posed no mortal threat? If people don’t develop natural immunity, they remain vulnerable. That was the reason many Indian tribes were wiped out in the 1800s. They had no immunity to diseases like measles.
The attack by the Federal Government on the doctor/patient relationship was unprecedented. Doctors who did not follow top down directives from Fauci and the CDC were threatened with having their licenses revoked. That is medical tyranny and has no place in our country.
There was minimal science behind the masks, mandates and lockdowns. They were simply tools used by mostly Democrat governors and unelected bureaucrats to destroy the ability of Americans to determine their own health care. It was a shameful abuse of power that should never be repeated.
