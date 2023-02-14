One of the largest clinical studies in recent history into the effectiveness of masks showed little or no benefit in stopping the transmission of COVID. Fauci and the CDC would have done this study two years ago, but instead they flip-flopped from one position to another, seemingly on a whim. At one point, Fauci said masks were ineffective. Then his position changed to wearing two ineffective masks would be better than one. There was no science behind his dictates.

Mandates to receive an experimental vaccine was a huge mistake. We were told it would stop transmission of COVID. That was a lie. We were told it would prevent death. That was a lie.

