The Food and Drug administration had published a warning about the use of anti-depressants for children and adolescents in Oct. ‘94 as a factor in suicide and violence among youths.
Instead of focusing on these warnings and passing legislation to end prescribing mind-altering drugs to our kids, the establishment mainstream media began non-stop reporting aimed at the National Rifle Association and the need to enact national gun-control legislation. The fact of the matter is that in almost every case from Columbine to the Aurora theater shooting to Sandy Hook and dozens upon dozens more, most of these mass shootings were committed by a shooter(s) under the influence of a medically prescribed anti-depressant medication.
Hard to believe I expect because the media failed to inform you of that fact. Some of the drugs prescribed were Zoloft, Seroquel, Fanapt, Meirtazapine, Trazodone, Temazepam, Vicodin, Ambien, Prozac, Xanax, Celexa, Ritalin, Anafranil, Dexedrine, Luvox, Paxil, Effexor and others. Why is it that this important information is never reported, only gun control is targeted?
CCHR International is a mental health watchdog, they say psychotropic drug use by school shooters merits federal investigation. The National Institute of Mental Health supports the "black box" label warning indicating that antidepressants may increase the risk of suicidal thinking in some children with MDD. A black box warning is the most serious type of warning in prescription drug labeling. The rabid media anti-gun demonizing never focuses on the reason why these mass killers snapped and went on a killing spree despite that fact that there have been 290 school shootings since 2013. Isn’t that strange?
After a shooting the establishment media continually flash images across our TV screen of terror stricken students, hysterical parents, blood-stained hallways, EMR workers carrying off the wounded, candlelight vigils of crowds mourning the innocent victims, and demonstrators marching in cities across the country demanding new gun laws. Such heart-stabbing visuals are following by politicians (usually, democrats) denouncing guns. None of these actions, however, address the more serious need to restrict psychotropic drugs from being prescribed to minors (possibly adults, too). A 2016 study was published in the Lancet stating that “the vast majority of antidepressants given to kids and teens are ineffective and potentially dangerous.”
It really should come as no surprise that too many of our young people are influenced by the constant barrage of violence in our society. And when mind altering pshychotrophic drugs are added to the mix, the result is tragic. But let's allow the media and the politicians to brainwash us into believing there is only one, single solution.
Jim Beck,
Pinetop
