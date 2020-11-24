Last Saturday my brother Gerald called me and inquired as to whether or not I had read the article, ''The story behind the story of the first Thanksgiving", in the White Mountain Independent, Nov. 13, 2020. I told him I had not but I promised to read it. Thanks, Gerald!
I appreciate Robert Alan Ward sharing the beautiful Thanksgiving story with us. Although I am not acquainted with Mr. Ward, I am acquainted with Massasoit, referred to in the story. How, you ask? I'll tell you. I can trace my ancestors, starting with the Perkins' (two generations), Hancock's (two generations), Reed, Bearce (three generations), Sissell, Tuspaquin and Massasoit lines to Massasoit himself. Unless I've incorrectly stated something, which is a possibility, that makes Massasoit my 10th great-grandfather.
It is my understanding Massasoit was the Great Sachem (Chief) of Wampanoags Federation; Chief of the Pokanoket Tribe, b 1580, d 1661.
I know I speak for thousands of Massasoit's descendants when I express gratitude to him for whatever his involvement may have been with the First Thanksgiving. I also give thanks to the tens of thousands of men and women who have served, and are currently serving, to help preserve this great country where we live. I hope Massasoit is proud of his descendants who are counted among those who served and are serving.
Cecil 0. Perkins,
Pinedale
