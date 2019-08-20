As a healthcare leader and Navajo County resident, I would like to ask you to join me in voting Yes on Proposition 421 to protect our county’s public safety services.
As the CEO of the county’s largest employer (Summit Healthcare), I understand the need to manage revenues and expenses. Without an offset to the loss of revenues due to imminent closure of the Navajo Generating Station, Cholla Power Plant and Kayenta Mine, public safety services, including law enforcement services, may need to be significantly reduced.
The jail tax will help offset revenue shortfalls. The proposed 1/3 of a cent sales tax increase would be shared by local residents and visitors, so it does not place a burden solely on county and city residents.
Please join me in voting Yes on Prop 421 to protect our public safety services.
Ron McArthur,
CEO Summit Healthcare
That’s always the proposal, right? Jack up taxes. What about minimum-wage earners? They can’t afford to pay more taxes. That’s what’s happening in this country. The “progressive liberal” Democrats who rule California and other states have about bankrupted those states. Pretty soon California will be occupied by the politicians, the Hollywood elites, their serfs, and the homeless welfare recipients. And then it will be: “Will the last person to leave California please turn out the lights?” Raise taxes. That’s always the answer, isn’t it? How can we generate more income? THAT is what we need to focus on. Keeping the Navajo Generating Station, Cholla Power Plant and Kayenta Mine online are what we need to focus on, if we can convert the Navajo Generating Station and the Cholla Power Plant to burn biomass (i.e. pine/juniper tree slash and harvested whole trees) will keep them going as well as greatly reduce the dangers of wildfires.
