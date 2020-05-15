As seniors, it’s easy to be nervous about our health care coverage until it’s put to the test. Last year, that test came when my husband needed emergency gallbladder surgery. Now, many Arizona seniors face a similar fight against COVID-19.
We could not have been more pleased with the performance of our Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. For the entirety of my husband’s medical expenses with his gallbladder surgery, our cost was only $90. We saved thousands of dollars on the procedure, medicines, and follow-up care.
During this COVID-19 era, Medicare Advantage plans are covering cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing, and many plans cost-share for treatment of COVID-19. In addition, virtual care is provided if we need to get in touch with our doctors remotely. Prescription drug refills are still accessible, which is a big relief for both of us.
My husband and I appreciate that our plan has taken some of the stress and worry out of staying healthy. It’s important to us that our representatives in Congress continue to support our health plans, and we thank Rep. O’Halleran for standing with Arizona seniors and supporting our Medicare Advantage plans.
Marty Brook,
Overgaard
(1) comment
Doesn't this lady know that there's dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, some are good, some are not so good, some are awful, what they all have in common is that they have networks which can be big or they can be small, it can have a lot of hospitals and doctors in them or not too many. In original Medicare the whole United States is the network, you can see a doctor or go to a hospital anywhere in the country and it will be covered as long as said provider accepts medicare assignment. Moreover Advantage Plans are there to to make a profit from the policyholders and from the Medicare program, whereas Original Medicare is non-profit. The only way Medicare Advantage corporations can afford to pay their CEO the milllions of dollars in yearly salaries is to charge higher premiums or to cut benefits or increase co-insurance and deductibles. Last I checked the head of the Dept. of HHS was paid around 240,000/ yr. What's interesting is that a private supplemental plan charges more premium to pay 20% of a bill, than Original Medicare charges to pay 80% of the same bill. What a racket.
