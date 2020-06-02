It’s time to turn to Medicare For All in the age of coronavirus. We need a local representative pushing for health-care change. Since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly 27 million Americans have lost their health insurance due to being laid off. It is insane that your healthcare is tied to your job. Medicare For All provides comprehensive care to every man, woman, and child in this nation. No more out of pocket expenses, no premiums, no co-pays, no deductibles; you keep your doctor and most importantly it is not tied to your employment status. Imagine through no fault of your own suddenly losing access to your prescriptions, physical therapy, newborn care, or even dental operations. Nobody deserves the pain of wisdom teeth because they can’t afford insurance. Nobody should have to weigh the decision to go to a doctor or not based on cost. I’ve listened to countless friends complain about their job only to end with “but I need the insurance”. Worst of all, you shouldn’t be forced to go to work sick to keep your job and to keep your health insurance. It’s time to change this broken system. Finally, we have a candidate for the US Congress--Eva Putzova--who supports a healthcare system where everybody is in and nobody is out and who puts people first, not corporate profits.
Bryce McFarland,
Eagar
Please explain to me how this will be paid for. Who is footing the bill? How much will our taxes go up to afford this?
Well lets start with stop send our tax dollars out of this country maybe that would be a start, stop being world police, close up the borders and get rid of the free loader whom do not belong.
So tell me who is going to pay for the free stuff.
Who paid for the multi-trillion dollar gift to the rich and mega-corporation in the last several bills passed by the legislature? The fact is that every study, including those by anti-medicare for all organizations have proven that Medicare for All will ultimately provide better care for less than what we are currently paying, through a simple tax. The average person will pay under $1000 per year in this tax and will have 100% of their healthcare costs covered. Friends with regular, traditional Medicare plus a supplement are paying $370 per MONTH in order to have access to healthcare, plus the co-pays and deductibles. When you are on minimum Social Security (which I might add, the current GOP budget is cutting) that $370 per month adds up pretty fast.
Those who claim the US can't do this, are effectively saying that Americans are not competent to do what Croatia and Germany and Ireland and close to 50 other countries have already done. To those who say, but the USA is so much bigger and so many more people, if you take all the countries that have already done this, they are bigger. In other words, it is the fact that the health INSURANCE industry and Drug companies that are preventing us from doing this!
According to republican political leaders, "Deficits don't matter." Especially, when they shower corporations the rich with taxpayer funded subsidies and tax breaks. But when there is a need to spend tax revenues to help out the general public, republicans scream bloody murder.
