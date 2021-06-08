In her article June 5, Leslie Baker used inane speculation and hyperbole in a conspiratorial rant to accuse "socialists" and the media for systemic failures to address mental health issues.
I absolutely agree that drugs are over prescribed and are in many cases the wrong approach, but I do not blame working mothers or daycare assistance.
Our mental health crisis is due as much to ill advised budget cuts, insufficient tax revenue, corporate greed and social conditions, as well as a lack of government response.
As it stands our streets and our prisons serve as the alternative to the lack of affordable mental healthcare and assistance to families suffering for their loved ones. Articles such as her seek only to fix the blame, not the problem and to further divide us with "strawman" arguments.
Carter Roberts,
Show Low
Leslie Baker writes her articles just so she has something to read. They are just ponderous.
