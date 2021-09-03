Notice: For everyone that has a metal roof.
We in Eagar were one of the first to have a metal roof, put on around 1995 thinking for lifetime purposes. Seeing we wouldn’t be able to climb on high roofs in the future. Not knowing having strong wind storms, rain or snow can loosen up the screws which than moisture can get under the time roof into the house and patio tin roofs and cause dry rotting which happened to us. These past three months of the monsoon season has proved that point.
Our two patio roofs, which are 150 feet. long by 12 feet wide have dry rotted and shown leakage along main seams of the roofs. We also have a guest house with an Arizona sun porch the same way.
We do have insurance on every thing but come to find out the claims adjuster, stated this is all neglect of caring for the roofs which we did care for off and on through out storms but if the wind doesn’t take the metal roof loose to prove the storm caused damage, insurance will not cover it at all. A 20-foot tall elm tree broke a year ago and fell on the roof but because it didn’t punch a hole in the metal, the insurance wouldn’t cover that either. On the guest house roof there is a slice about two feet long which the adjuster tried to say cut it at the seams.
I let him know now I’m ready to fight as the guest house is over 20 feet high and I know not one person had been up on it in the 20 years of being built. I wanted to see the pictures to finalize this it will cost me thousands of dollars for roof repairs, which I will go back to shingles as I can hammer nails better than worrying about screws. Knowing now to check metal roofs all year round no matter. what the weather brings. Just a word of warning with a metal roof.
Barb Humbarger,
Eagar
