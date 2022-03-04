The Missouri Attorney General said law enforcement had told him that the Mexican Cartel revenue from human trafficking across our wide-open border is $100 Million per Month!

That excludes their revenue from drug smuggling killing 100,000 Americans per year!

Additionally, the two Mexican cartels have been combined into one super cartel of thousands with advanced weapons, high-tech methods and equipment as good or better than the Mexican military.

Say hello to Mexizona!

Ray Jussila,

Show Low

